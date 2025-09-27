Relaxing Bliss: Bringing Wellness to Weddings, Events, and Your Doorstep

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: For nearly a decade and a half, Relaxing Bliss (formerly known as Sawadika Spa) has been redefining luxury wellness in Delhi NCR and beyond. Established in 2010, the brand has steadily grown under the leadership of entrepreneur Mr Nishant Prakash, who brings 15 years of industry experience to the table. Today, Relaxing Bliss operates eight thriving outlets across the region and has built a strong reputation for blending traditional therapies with contemporary healing techniques to deliver holistic rejuvenation.

With a dedicated team of professional therapists trained to relieve stiffness, pain, and fatigue, every therapy session is curated for maximum comfort and care. Superior quality essential oils, creams, and fresh towels are used for each session, ensuring a premium wellness experience. Genuine reviews on Google and Justdial stand as testimony to the spa's trusted service and consistent excellence.

Luxury Wellness for Weddings

Beyond its spa centres, Relaxing Bliss has carved a unique niche in the luxury wedding and event space. Over the years, the brand has catered to 900+ weddings and events across more than 40 cities including Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Lucknow, Varanasi, Mussoorie, Jim Corbett, and more.

From soothing foot massages during haldi ceremonies to head and shoulder therapies during sagan and phere, Relaxing Bliss ensures every celebration has a rejuvenating touch. Having worked in five-star hotels, luxury resorts, and premium banquets, the team is well-versed in elite hospitality protocols and delivers services with professionalism and grace.

Mobile Spa at Your Destination

Recognising the growing demand for on-the-go relaxation, Relaxing Bliss also offers mobile spa services tailored for both corporate and social events. Short 15-20-minute sessionsperfect for conferences, business meets, and social gatheringshelp participants recharge after long hours of activity.

These mobile spa services are also popular at bachelorette parties, birthdays, traditional functions, and private celebrations, ensuring relaxation is always within reach.

Reviving Body, Mind & Soul

In today's fast-paced world, wellness often takes a backseat. Relaxing Bliss positions itself as more than just a spa brandit is a partner in restoring harmony between body, mind, and soul. With well-groomed male and female therapists who understand precise rejuvenation points, every session delivers balance, calmness, and a royal treatment.

As the brand prepares to expand its footprint across India, Relaxing Bliss remains committed to its founding vision: delivering unforgettable luxury wellness experienceswhether at a spa centre, a wedding destination, or right at your doorstep.

For bookings and appointments:

relaxingbliss@gmail.com | +91-9990462648

