Reliable Homes enters Pollachi real estate market; Launches Palm Springs, Premium Plotted project in the heart of Pollachi at Zamin Uthukkuli

New Delhi [India], December 7: Reliable homes recently launched Reliable Palm Springs. Reliable Palm Springs, is the only premium plotted development situated right within Pollachi city. The project is located very close to the bus stand, NGM college, Minnal mahal and 1 min from Palakkad main road.

The project is nestled amidst Coconut groves on two sides and is Spread across 2.3 acres of land with 38 ready-to-construct villa plots for a luxurious and elegant lifestyle. It's also surrounded by posh individual bungalows. It's a fully developed community with 33 ft superior quality black-top roads, Solar street lights, provision for utilities like EB, Water and drainage facilities for every plot and 24x7 CCTV. The project is also approved by DTCP. The price of plots starts from 27 lakhs onwards as a special launch price.

Speaking on the occasion, Eshwar, Director, Reliable homes said "We are happy to venture in to Pollachi real estate market. This project is located in the heart of the city and surrounded by bungalows. There is no such plotted project in Pollachi city and we believe the response for the project will be very good."

Reliable homes is a pan south India real estate company spread across 11 towns and 3 states viz Chennai, Coimbatore and Kerala. Current projects are spread across price bands starting from 5 Lakhs to 8crs with options of villas, apartments or plots. This new age real estate company is set to revolutionise the concepts, offerings and products with insights in to customers' requirements.

