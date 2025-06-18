Reliance Aerostructure, Dassault to manufacture Falcon 2000 jets in India for global market

New Delhi [India], June 18 : Reliance Infrastructure Ltd subsidiary, Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL) and French manufacturer Dassault Aviation have announced an agreement to manufacture Falcon 2000 LXS Business Executive Jets in India for the Global Market.

The development is particularly significant since the French manufacturer will be manufacturing Falcon 2000 jets outside France for the time time, an indication of India's increased importance in the global aviation manufacturing.

Dassault Aviation, in a press statement, said that this is an epic moment for India as it joins the elite club of countries manufacturing next-generation business jets after the United States, France, Canada and Brazil.

DRAL will be the first Centre of Excellence (CoE) outside of France for Dassault Aviation's Falcon series, including the Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X programs.

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO, Dassault Aviation said: "This new agreement, which will make DRAL the first centre of excellence for Falcon assembly outside France and which will eventually enable the establishment of a final assembly line for the Falcon 2000, illustrates, once again, our firm intent to meet our 'Make in India' commitments, and to contribute to the recognition of India as a major partner in the global aerospace supply chain. It marks the ramp-up of DRAL, in line with the strategic vision shared with our partner Reliance, which led to its creation in 2017 and is a testament to our unwavering belief in our future in India and serving India."

Anil D Ambani, Founder Chairman, Reliance Group said, "This collaboration reflects our commitment to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliant India)' and 'Make in India for the World'. Our partnership with Dassault Aviation for manufacturing of Falcon Business Jets in India is a defining moment for the country, Aviation Industry and the Reliance Group. This will help position India as a key force in the global aerospace value chain."

The release states that by 2028, the first flight of the "Made in India" Falcon 2000 will take place from the DRAL Facility at MIHAN, Nagpur in the Western State of Maharashtra, India, following the transfer of full fuselage and wing assembly operations and significant facility enhancements.

As part of the agreement, Dassault will also transfer the assembly of the front section of Falcon 8X and Falcon 6X, in addition to the wings and complete fuselage assembly of the Falcon 2000 to DRAL.

"This landmark initiative will see India emerge as a strategic center for high-end business jet manufacturing, underscoring the nation's growing prominence in the global aerospace ecosystem. The new final assembly line will cater to rising demand in India and other international markets," the release added.

In 2017, Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure formed a joint venture called DRAL. Later that year, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility was established in Mihan, Nagpur, marking the start of operations. DRAL has constructed more than 100 key subsections for the Falcon 2000 since delivering its first Falcon 2000 front section in 2019, demonstrating its superior precision manufacturing skills and contributing significantly to the Falcon global production program.

As per the release, DRAL is expected to recruit several hundred engineers and technicians over the next decade to support its expanding operations.

"This growth underscores Dassault Aviation's deep commitment to strengthening India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and advancing the nation's emergence as a global center of excellence for high-precision aviation production," the release added.

Dassault Aviation has established a reputation for excellence in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of all kinds of aircraft, from the Rafale fighter to the premium Falcon family of business jets, military drones, and space systems. Over the past century, the company has delivered over 10,000 military and commercial aircraft, including 2,700 Falcons, in more than 90 countries. Dassault Aviation reported EUR6.2 billion in revenue in 2024. The corporation employs 14,600 people.

