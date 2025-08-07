Reliance Consumer Products bags exclusive pouring rights for Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7 : Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, has become the exclusive beverage partner for the Hyderabad Metro, the company said in a release on Thursday.

As the Official Beverage Partner of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd (L&TMRHL), the company now has the Exclusive Selling Rights of its beverage portfolio through vending machines, kiosks and retail outlets in the metro premises at the city's rapid urban transport network.

As per the release, since acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroducing it to India in 2023, RCPL has successfully revived the iconic heritage brand, positioning it as a strong player in the Indian soft drink industry today.

The company has already expanded into a total beverages portfolio with the addition and development of Independence Packaged Water, Campa Energy drinks and Raskik beverages, among others, it said.

Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Hyderabad Metro as it gives us the opportunity to serve consumers closely and add excitement to the daily commute of metro users. We believe in delivering global quality products at affordable prices to customers and I am sure that our portfolio of drinks will help refresh and energize commuters and improve their daily rides."

Commenting on Campa's arrival, KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, stated, "At Hyderabad Metro Rail, we are continuously redefining the role of metro systems in shaping modern urban lifestyles. We are happy to partner with Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), which reflects our commitment to enhancing commuter convenience by integrating reliable, high-quality offerings into metro spaces. It reflects our broader vision of building modern, commuter-centric infrastructure through purposeful collaborations."

Spread over 69.2 kms across 57 stations, Hyderabad Metro is currently one of the longest in the country and is growing at a fast clip. As of May 2025, the average daily ridership of the Hyderabad Metro Rail is approximately 4.6 lakh passengers. In 2024, the system achieved its highest-ever daily ridership of 5.63 lakh passengers, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor