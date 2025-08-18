Reliance Consumer Products forays into healthy functional beverages, acquires majority stake in JV with Naturedge Beverages

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18 : Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has forayed into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space with the acquisition of a majority stake in a Joint Venture with Naturedge Beverages Private Limited.

Naturedge Beverages is into functional beverage space. Through this JV, RCPL is focused on offering consumers a range of herbal-natural beverages, thus further enhancing its presence as a Total Beverage Company.

"The healthy functional beverage space presents a large and rapidly expanding opportunity, driven by a strong consumer shift toward healthier, natural alternatives," a joint press release said on Monday.

Founded in 2018 by Siddhesh Sharma, a third-generation entrepreneur from one of India's most trusted manufacturers of Ayurvedic products - the Baidyanath Group, Naturedge Beverages has since focused on solutions that seamlessly infuse the benefits of Indian Ayurveda and contemporary beverage choices.

Its flagship offering "Shunya" is herbinfused functional packaged beverage with zero-sugar and zero calories that has already gained the attention of the consumers across India.

"Shunya is packed with the goodness of Indian super herbs like Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Khus, Kokum and Green Tea, that provides for that extra boost to help consumers stay ahead," the company statement added.

Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said: "We are pleased to announce this JV as it strengthens our beverage portfolio with the addition of health-focused functional drinks, inspired by Ayurveda. Within a very short span of time, Shunya has gained wide popularity among health-conscious consumers as it offers the benefits of herbs in contemporary formats. It also fits perfectly with RCPL's vision of global providing quality products at affordable prices along with promoting India's legacy. We are delighted to come together with our partner Naturedge Beverages and consumers can now expect more innovation and a wider range of herbal-natural functional beverages in the future."

Siddhesh Sharma, Director, Naturedge Beverages Private Limited, stated, "The partnership with RCPL is a testament of Shunya's rapidly growing acceptability among consumers. With our visions aligned on turning Shunya into a pan-India brand that caters to consumers love for herbal-natural functional beverages that are refreshing and fun-filled at the same time, this is a win-win for us. As we increasingly move towards a challenging lifestyle, super-herbs like Ashwagandha and Brahmi not only act as natural stress-relievers but also boost strength, stamina and focus. Through this JV, Shunya will be made available to consumers across India through RCPL's wide network of distribution and supply chain."

Apart from rapidly expanding its portfolio through key acquisitions like Campa, launch of Campa Energy and Raskik beverages, the addition of Shunya in RCPL's portfolio of brands further reaffirms its commitment to offering consumers a total beverage portfolio.

The company said this partnership would enable RCPL to expand the beverages portfolio by adding healthy product offerings, including Energy drinks, Stills, Energy Shots, Herb-infused water, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor