Reliance Consumer Products launches Campa Cricket drink infused with electrolytes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Reliance Consumer Products, the fast-moving consumer goods arm and a fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, on Friday announced the expansion of its beverage portfolio with the launch of a cricket-themed drink, Campa Cricket.

Bursting with electrolytes, Campa Cricket is a crisp lemon-flavoured carbonated drink dedicated to passionate cricket fans across India. In a release, it said the refreshing beverage has been specially developed to rehydrate and revitalize consumers on and off-field.

“Campa Cricket aims to forge a strong connection between the brand Campa and one of India’s biggest passions, the game of cricket. While the drink is infused with electrolytes to replenish vital salts, it also provides fizzy lemony refreshment to cricket fans, whether they are cheering for their favourite cricketers or going about their day-to-day chores,” said an RCPL spokesperson, as per the release.

Campa Cricket will be available to consumers in several formats, including in 250ml pack priced at Rs 20 and a shareable 500ml pack priced at Rs 30.

The beverage is set to be launched in key states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

With this launch, RCPL strengthens its growing beverage range including drinks from Campa, Raskik and Sosyo Hajoori.

RCPL’s FMCG portfolio currently comprises daily essentials under its own brand Independence, confectionery from Lotus Chocolates and Toffeeman, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand, Maliban, Alan’s Bugles corn chips and a wide range of home and personal care products under brands such as Dozo, Enzo and Get Real.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor