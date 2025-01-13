Reliance Consumer Products partners with Maha Kumbh 2025 to serve pilgrims with 'seva' and care

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 : Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) is participating in Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings, and will play "an integral role" in enhancing the experience of millions of pilgrims through a series of initiatives aligned with the ethos of "seva", a release said.

It said RCPL is proud to contribute to this sacred event, hailed as the "Mahayagya of Unity", reflecting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote national harmony and spiritual well-being.

The release said this initiative embodies RCPL's dedication to fostering deeper connections with the people of India and supporting cultural heritage.

"Our participation in Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025 is about honouring the spirit of this grand spiritual gathering while empowering everyday life of all pilgrims and consumers at large in with our products and services. As a company, we are deeply rooted in Indian traditions and are reinventing Indian consumer heritage through our brands, resources, and unwavering commitment to serve the community during this sacred event," said Ketan Mody, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Consumer Products Limited.

The release said that RCPL is home to iconic Indian brands such as Campa and Independence and stands at the crossroads of tradition and innovation.

"By integrating global quality standards with local preferences, RCPL continues to empower Indian consumers by delivering a range of products for every Indian - availability at honest prices within an arms-length of desire. As part of Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025, RCPL will offer multi-dimensional services and product availability of its vast range of consumer products to enhance the pilgrim journey," the release said.

"This will include providing essential refreshments to ensure pilgrims remain hydrated and energized during their spiritual quest," it added.

Signage and directional boards are also being installed to assist pilgrims with clear, easy-to-read signages and branding to navigate the vast expanse of the event smoothly.

"Campa Ashram, a thoughtfully designed space from RCPL's flagship beverage brand offers a safe and serene haven for pilgrims to rest, reinforcing the spirit of hospitality and care. RCPL will also operate Aaram Sthal (resting areas), designated comfortable rest zones to offer pilgrims a moment of relaxation during their long and often arduous journeys," the release added.

RCPL, through these initiatives, is emphasising its unwavering commitment to community service and its role in supporting large-scale cultural and spiritual events that unite people from all walks of life, the release said, adding that this initiative highlights RCPL's broader mission to positively impact lives and foster collective well-being.

The release said RCPL aims to offer solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers, fostering long-term relationships with communities and contributing to the nation's growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor