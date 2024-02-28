Reliance Consumer Products partners with Sri Lankan beverage brand Elephant House

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 : Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Sri Lanka-headquartered Elephant House to manufacture, market, distribute and sell beverages under the Elephant House brand across India.

As per a company release, this association will not only help the Reliance company bolster its growing beverage portfolio, which boasts iconic brands such as Campa, Sosyo and Raskik but will also bring exceptional new products and value propositions to Indian consumers.

Elephant House is owned by Ceylon Cold Stores PLC, a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC, Sri Lanka's largest listed conglomerate.

Under the Elephant House brand, it manufactures and sells a wide range of beverages, including Necto, Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley, and Lemonade, among others.

"Elephant House, which enjoys strong market credibility, is an iconic brand with deeprooted heritage. This partnership will not only add its much-loved beverages to our growing FMCG portfolio but will also offer our Indian consumers great choice and value proposition through quality products," said Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products Limited.

"Being the custodian of several renowned global brands in India, Reliance is well-equipped to further expand Elephant House's established consumer brand, which has been built over 150 years," Mody added.

Krishan Balendra, Chairperson of the John Keells Group, said, "We are proud to announce the expansion of the Elephant House brand to the Indian market. Our partnership with Reliance Consumer Products Limited marks a significant milestone in the journey of our heritage brand and represents our commitment to delivering our high-quality beverages to new consumer segments."

"We look forward to the opportunity this partnership brings, to provide refreshing and innovative beverage options to meet the diverse preferences of Indian consumers," Keells said.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited's vision is to offer Indian consumers a wide portfolio of globally recognized brands and products that stand out for their exceptional quality and value. In addition, it is rapidly scaling up its multi-channel operations to reach more consumers across diverse markets.

The company, currently, boasts a range of FMCG portfolio comprising iconic beverage brands including Campa and Sosyo Hajoori, an extensive confectionery range from Lotus Chocolates, Toffeeman and snacks such as Alan's Bugles and Masti Oye apart from Sri Lanka's leading biscuit brand Maliban, and staples and daily convenience products under the Independence brand.

In home and personal care, it has products such as dishwashing liquids, laundry detergent, soaps and toilet cleaners.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor