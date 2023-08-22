Reliance Entertainment’s Reliance Content Studios Proudly Announces the Expansion of Reseller Partnership with Shutterstock Inc.

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Reliance Content Studios (RCS), a division of Reliance Entertainment Studios Pvt Ltd, proudly announces the expansion of reseller partnership with Shutterstock Inc. This new phase of collaboration represents a significant step forward for both organizations and promises to bring even more value to Indian clients. Reliance Content Studios is solidifying its position as the go-to provider of premium stock content for prominent creative agencies, corporations, media, production houses and individual creative professionals.

RCS partnership with Shutterstock has allowed it to provide top-notch products and services to customers since 2019 and this further expansion shows the commitment to delivering the best solutions in the industry.

With this enhanced partnership, RCS will be able to offer an even wider range of assets from Shutterstock, ensuring that our Indian customers have access to the latest and most innovative solutions available. Now in addition to its vast bank of images, videos, illustrations, music tracks and vectors, Shutterstock also provides AI-generated images, which are created using AI technology trained on millions of real content assets, descriptions, and keywords. This feature is offered with indemnification for the license and use of generative AI images for our Enterprise customers. Additionally, Reliance Content Studios’s partnership with Shutterstock will provide local customers with access to Shutterstock’s library of over one million ready-to-use 3D models.

With the goal of improving customer satisfaction and business success as a whole, RCS will add to this partnership by giving a localised payment option in INR. This not only speeds up the payment process but also will save costs related to currency conversions and additional fees related to it. RCS will also consult with customers and guide them about the best licensing choices in partnership with Shutterstock representatives. This gives customers the power to make informed decisions and ensures they get the best products or services for their needs.

A standout feature that RCS has been a dedicated segment where they collaborate with clients to create branded content tailored to their specific needs and requirements. This personalized approach enables businesses and brands to obtain exclusive and high-quality visuals that align perfectly with their branding and messaging, making this partnership an all-inclusive solution for any content needs.

“Our customers in India are actively searching for high-quality content to supercharge their storytelling, and we are excited to offer our entire library and innovative line of products to new and existing clients in partnership with Reliance Content Studios," said Yvonne Januschka, Vice President of APAC Sales at Shutterstock. “Through this initiative, Shutterstock demonstrates that it is able to meet customers wherever they are in the world, by offering transactions in local currencies and support in local languages.”

Ali Battiwala, National Sales Head at Reliance Content Studios expressed his excitement, “We're thrilled to partner with Shutterstock. a market leader operating in a multi-crore industry maintaining its leadership position. With the rising AI trend in India, this collaboration perfectly aligns with Reliance Content Studios's mission to offer top-notch stock content solutions to our valued clients. Providing access to Shutterstock's vast collection of images and videos empowers creative professionals and production houses to elevate their projects. This partnership marks a pivotal moment for us in the Indian market, where we look forward to contributing to its growth and success.”

With Shutterstock Inc.'s large collection of high-quality assets, RCS offers easy access and empowers individuals and businesses to tell their stories and bring their creative visions to life.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor