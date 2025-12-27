Reliance Foundation announces scholarship results on the eve of Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary; Selected UG & PG scholars to receive up to Rs 2 lakh & Rs 6 lakh respectively

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Reliance Foundation announced the results of its annual scholarship program on Saturday, on the eve of the 93rd birth anniversary of founder Dhirubhai Ambani. For the 2025-26 academic cycle, the foundation selected 5,000 undergraduate and 100 postgraduate students to receive financial grants aimed at supporting their higher education. Under this program, undergraduate scholars receive up to Rs 2 lakhs, while postgraduate students receive Rs 6 lakhs respectively.

According to a press release from Reliance Foundation, this year's selection represents a portion of a larger commitment made in 2022 by Chairperson Nita Ambani to award 50,000 scholarships over a period of ten years. To date, the organization has provided financial assistance to 33,471 students. The current group of 5,100 winners was chosen from a pool of over 1.25 lakh applicants across 15,544 institutes.

The 2025-26 cohort includes students from 28 states and four Union Territories. Data from the foundation shows that 83 per cent of the selected students come from families with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakhs. The group also maintains a gender balance, with 48 per cent female and 52 per cent male scholars among the undergraduate recipients. Additionally, the program included 146 scholars who are persons with disabilities.

Academic performance served as a primary factor in the selection process. Nearly 97 per cent of the undergraduate scholars achieved a score of 90 per cent or higher in their Class XII examinations. The 100 postgraduate students are pursuing advanced degrees in technical fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, Renewable Energy, and Life Sciences.

"India's youth have shown incredible drive, hard work and talent, and our scholarships aim to provide mentoring, an excellent peer network and more, in addition to the financial grants to accelerate their journey. Our Reliance Foundation Scholars demonstrate excellence and confidence in their chosen disciplines, pursuing remarkable professional goals and we are privileged to support them in their journey," said a spokesperson from Reliance Foundation.

Beyond the financial grant, the foundation offers students access to a global alumni network and leadership development programs. Students who applied for the program can check their results on the foundation's official website by entering their 17-digit application number or registered email address.

Reliance Foundation continues to focus on areas such as education, rural transformation, and healthcare, reaching over 88 million people across India since its inception.

