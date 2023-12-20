Reliance General Insurance Unveils “Reliance Health Global” – A Healthcare Revolution Beyond Borders

“Unveiling a Healthcare Revolution: Comprehensive Coverage, High Sum-Insured, and Global Treatment Beyond Borders”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (RGICL), one of India's leading general insurance companies, has launched “Reliance Health Global,” a healthcare policy designed to make global healthcare accessible to Indians. This policy extends its protective embrace not only within the borders of India but across the world, ensuring a hassle-free experience for individuals accustomed to a global lifestyle and desire access to world-class healthcare services and infrastructure.

Reliance Health Global has a host of unparalleled features, redefining the landscape of health insurance offerings. Beyond its comprehensive coverage for overseas treatment, including critical illnesses like Cancer and Bypass Surgery, this policy stands out for its exceptional domestic coverage. With unlimited sum-insured within India, it redefines the paradigm of health insurance, offering unparalleled security and peace of mind for policyholders.

In addition to planned hospitalization, the policy encompasses travel, accommodation, and end-to-end Visa and Assistance Services, addressing emergencies such as Lost Passport or Emergency Cash. What sets this policy apart is the massive sum-insured coverage of up to USD 1 million, ensuring sense of security when getting treated abroad.

Reliance Global Health policy provides extended support by covering pre and post hospitalization, arranging Second Opinion and Accidental Rehabilitation, emphasizing Reliance General Insurance’s commitment to being a steadfast partner in every step of the policyholder’s healthcare journey. With all-inclusive benefits ranging from air ambulance to organ donor expenses with no restrictions on room rent; Reliance Health Global ensures peace of mind, allowing individuals to focus on their recovery and well-being.

Mr. Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating “‘Reliance Health Global,’ is a revolutionary healthcare policy that transcends borders. As India globalizes and a lot of Indians keep travelling abroad for work or leisure its imperative to remove their pain of buying multiple policies separately for India and overseas. With its distinctive feature of unlimited sum-insured domestically and robust sum-insured up-to $1 million globally, we aim to set new standards in health insurance. Our commitment is to provide unwavering support and access to global healthcare excellence, ensuring the utmost peace of mind for our valued customers.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor