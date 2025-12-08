Reliance group unveils new growth engines to drive company's clean energy, strategic future

New Delhi [India], December 8 : The Reliance Group unveiled a pivotal new phase of transformation driven by two high-impact national opportunity areas under its flagship company, Reliance InfrastructureIntegrated Solar Manufacturing, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)complemented by the rapid expansion of Reliance NU Energies, the integrated renewable energy platform of Reliance Power, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Together, these next-generation growth engines place the Group at the forefront of India's clean-energy revolution," it said.

Reliance Group is setting up Integrated Solar Manufacturing Giga Factory an advanced, fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystems spanning ingots, wafers, cells and modules.The key highlights include Next-gen technology using TopCon+ with future-ready configurations for back-contact and tandem cell technologies, the company said.

Plugged into policy tailwinds with Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) expansion to ingots, wafers and cells; PLI incentives; domestic content-mandated schemes.

It further said India will need 55-60 GW of solar modules annually by 2030, while upstream capacity remains significantly short. A high-value, vertically integrated platform to reduce import dependence and strengthen India's clean energy security.

The Group is establishing an end-to-end battery manufacturing ecosystem covering cell manufacturing, pack assembly and grid-scale containerised BESS systems, the statement said.

With India's installed stationary storage capacity currently below 1 GWh and projected to surge to nearly 250 GWh by 2032, the Group aims to address a massive supply gap, as domestic manufacturing today meets less than 10% of anticipated demand.

Strong policy incentivesincluding VGF support, PLI schemes and mandated storage requirements for renewable projectsfurther reinforce the strategic timing of this investment. Additionally, capacity constraints among global Tier-1 manufacturers create a unique India-centric opportunity, allowing Reliance to capture value through a midstream-focused BESS business that accounts for 60-70% of the total storage value chain, the statement said.

Alongside its manufacturing thrust, the Group is accelerating the growth of Reliance NU Energies, its premium, integrated renewable energy platform, the statement said.

"Reliance NU Energies is powering the shift from plain-vanilla solar to hybrid and firm, round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy," the company said in its statement.

Over the past 12 months, the platform has secured a sizeable portfolio comprising 4.0 GW of solar capacity, 6.5 GWh of BESS installations and 770 MW of hydropower capacity in Bhutan backed by long-term, high-quality 25-year power purchase agreements.

Highlighting the platform's strategic edge, the company said it has the ability to deliver dispatchable green power through Solar + Wind + BESS hybrids, High-quality revenues through peak/RTC tenders, Digital optimisation for energy trading, forecasting and arbitrage as well as the multi-revenue stack leading to superior IRRs vs conventional renewables.

"Together, the three platforms create a fully integrated clean-energy flywheel from Manufacturing to Storage to Renewable Generation to Digital Energy Solutions. This positions the Group as a future-ready energy leader capable of supporting India's 500 GW non-fossil target and its broader Atmanirbhar Bharat vision," it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor