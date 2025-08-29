Reliance Industries AGM 2025: Jio IPO will come by the first half of 2026, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio platforms will file for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the first half of 2026, billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced on Friday.“Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO,” Ambani said at the 48th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd.

"We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals. I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors," he said.In his address, Ambani announced that Jio, which has entered its 10th year, has crossed 500 million customers.

"Just a week from now, Jio will enter its 10th year. I am proud to share that the Jio family has crossed 500 million customers," Ambani said. Mukesh Ambani further credited Jio for laying the foundation for India’s digital public infrastructure, including initiatives such as Aadhaar and UPI. “Jio made voice calls free from anywhere to everywhere in India. It made watching videos on mobile phones a habit for millions of Indians. Jio laid the foundation for India’s digital public infrastructure, including initiatives such as Aadhaar and UPI. The company enabled the creation of India’s digital ecosystem,” he said. “Jio helped build the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem in India, supporting over 100 unicorns.” RIL reported a net profit of ₹26,994 crore in Q1 FY26, marking an increase of 78% from ₹15,138 crore in the same period last year.