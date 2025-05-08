Reliance Industries among others to file application for 'Operation Sindoor' trade mark

New Delhi [India] May 8 : Following India's precision attack on a terrorist site in Pakistan named 'Operation Sindoor', several entities, including Reliance Industries, have filed trademark applications. The trade mark filings happened within hours of the military operations by the Indian Army on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The phrase "Operation Sindoor" quickly gained international traction, with "Sindoor" symbolising sacrifice, valor, and deeply rooted cultural sentiment.

The much publicized phrase 'Operation Sindoor' name is anticipated to be a great success for media and entertainment ventures.

The intellectual property of India application website of the commerce and Industry ministry shows four applications were filed between 10:42 am and 6:27 pm on May 7, 2025, for trademark applications under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which covers education, entertainment, media, and cultural services.

The applicants include that of Reliance Industries, Mumbai resident Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, retired Indian Air Force officer Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh (Retired), and Delhi-based lawyer Alok Kothari. Each application listed Operation Sindoor as "proposed to be used," indicating intentions to build media and entertainment venture around the name.

Reliance Industries was the first to file the trade mark application at 10:42 am on May 7 for 'Operation Sindoor'. Within the next 24 hours rest 3 applications were filed all seeking exclusive rights under Class 41 of the act which covers entertainment, education, cultural and media services.

Indian military operations names are not automatically protected as intellectual property by the government, neither the ministry of defense often registers or commercialize these names and they are not secured under any special statutory IP framework. So unless government or ministry of defense intervenes such names remain open for trade mark claims by entities or even by private individuals.

However, the trade mark act of India empowers the Registrar to reject trade mark applications that are misleading, offensive or contrary to public policy. While filing date and time is important the Indian Trade mark law also does not guarantee trade mark rights to the first filer, in this case Reliance Industries to claim the trade mark.

