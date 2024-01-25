Reliance Industries celebrates India's 75th Republic Day with employees, customers

New Delhi, Jan 25 Reliance Retail has launched a number of special discount schemes on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day.

Reliance Digital has launched Digital India Sale with best deals on popular electronics.

The customers can avail up to Rs 26,000 discounts on using cards of different leading banks.

The sale is on till 28th January with exciting offers on electronics including TVs, refrigerators, laptops, washing machines, and more!

Reliance SMART Bazaar has brought back its popular Full Paisa Vasool sale from January 24-28, 2024 across 4,000+ SMART Bazaar, SMART Superstore and Smart Point Stores as well as be live on SMART Bazaar on the JioMart app.

Full Paisa Vasool sale offers huge savings and exciting offers across a wide range of categories from staples, packaged food, home and personal care, dairy, apparels, homeware and small appliances.

Reliance Jio too has announced exciting Republic Day offer with a host of special partner coupons on annual recharge plans.

Additionally, all Reliance offices and campuses are celebrating 75th Republic Day with decorations, and activities.

