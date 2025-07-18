Reliance Industries registers 6% rise in Q1 gross revenue at Rs 2.73 lakh crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : Reliance Industries Limited on Friday reported its April-June quarter gross Revenue increased by 6.0 per cent year on year to Rs 273,252 crore.

Coming to Jio Platforms, a subsidiary, the revenue increased by 18.8 per cent due to strong subscriber growth across mobility and homes, increased consumption and sustained positive momentum in digital services.

Reliance Retail Ventures reported its revenue has increased by 11.3 per cent.

"All segments performed well, with market leading performance in grocery and fashion," a statement from Reliance Industries said.

In the statement, it said Oil to Chemicals (O2C) revenue decreased by 1.5 per cent, due to a fall in crude oil prices and lower volumes on account of the planned shutdown.

"Segment revenues were supported by increased domestic placement of transportation fuels through Jio-bp," it said.

Oil and Gas segment revenue decreased by 1.2 per cent mainly on account of lower sales volume of KGD6 gas with natural decline in production, lower gas price for CBM and lower crude price realisation. "This was partly offset with improved KGD6 gas price realisation," it asserted.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: "Reliance has begun FY26 with a robust, all-round operational and financial performance. Consolidated EBITDA for 1Q FY26 improved strongly from a year-ago period, despite significant volatility in global macros."

"During the quarter, energy markets encountered heightened uncertainty, with sharp fluctuations in crude prices. Our O2C business delivered strong growth, with thrust on domestic demand fulfillment and offering value-added solutions through Jio-bp network. Performance was supported by improvement in fuel and downstream product margins. Natural decline in KGD6 gas production resulted in marginally lower EBITDA for Oil & Gas segment," Mukesh Ambani said, as per the statement.

He further added, "Retail's business performance registered customer base expanded to 358 million, along with significant improvement across operating metrics. We are focusing on strengthening the portfolio of own FMCG brands, which resonate with the tastes of Indian consumers. Our Retail business continues to enhance its ability to fulfill everyday as well as specialized needs of all customer cohorts, through a multi-channel approach."

He also shared information that Jio has scaled newer heights during the quarter, including crossing 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home connects.

"Jio AirFiber is now the largest FWA service provider in the world, with a base of 7.4 million subscribers. Our Digital Services business consolidated its market position with a robust financial and operational performance. Through its differentiated offerings across mobility, broadband, enterprise connectivity, cloud and smart homes, Jio has positioned itself as the technology partner of choice for Indian consumers," Mukesh Ambani added.

Reliance's Media business has emerged as a one-stop platform for entertainment, sports and news content from all over the world, said the Chairman and Managing Director. "We will continue to enhance our suite of offerings across genres to cater to the discerning Indian audience."

"Reliance is committed to contribute to India's growth this journey through inclusive growth, technological innovation and leading energy transformation. The performance of our businesses and growth initiatives gives me confidence that Reliance will continue its stellar track record of doubling every 4-5 years," Mukesh Ambani further noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor