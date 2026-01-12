Reliance Infra Shares Fall 5% Amid Additional Surveillance Trading Curbs; Stock Down 60% in Six Months

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (NSE: RELINFRA) remained under pressure on Monday as the stock continued to trade within the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework imposed by stock exchanges amid heightened volatility. After falling nearly 5% in the previous session on January 5 to close at ₹156.32, the stock extended its losses on January 12. Reliance Infrastructure was trading around ₹148.51, down ₹7.81 or nearly 5%, indicating persistent bearish sentiment among investors.

According to exchange data, the inclusion of the stock under the ASM framework is a precautionary step aimed at monitoring unusual price movements and safeguarding investor interests. While ASM does not result in a trading ban, it subjects the stock to tighter surveillance measures, including higher margin requirements and, at certain stages, potential trade-to-trade restrictions.

Market participants noted that ASM actions are preventive and system-driven, automatically triggered by quantitative parameters such as sharp price fluctuations, elevated volatility, or irregular trading activity. Reliance Infrastructure has seen increased volatility in recent weeks, keeping the stock firmly in focus.

On the performance front, the stock has declined nearly 40% over the past year and about 57% in the last six months, weighed down by ongoing legal and regulatory challenges. However, over a longer five-year period, the stock has delivered robust gains of more than 497%. The stock’s 52-week high stands at ₹425, while the 52-week low is ₹127.95. Overall, Reliance Infrastructure appears to be navigating a challenging phase marked by sustained selling pressure and weakening technical indicators. Financially, the company reported a 50% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,911.19 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹4,082.53 crore in the same period last year. Total income fell to ₹6,309.48 crore from ₹7,345.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25, while expenses were reduced to ₹5,991.49 crore from ₹6,450.38 crore.

Providing some relief amid the challenges, the company reported zero standalone bank debt. Reliance Infrastructure has also reiterated that Mr. Anil D. Ambani has not been on the company’s board for over three-and-a-half years, stating that any actions related to him have no bearing on the company’s governance, management, or operations.