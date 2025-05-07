Reliance Jio added 2.17 mn new mobile users in March out of total 2.93 mn

New Delhi [India] May 7 : Telecom major Reliance Jio made an addition of about 2.17 million new subscribers out of 2.93 million for the entire industry in the month of March 2025.

The telecom company leads with over 74 per cent market share of new subscriber additions. The company is driving industry growth with over 70 per cent market share across categories and continues to strengthen its market leadership further.

Jio's subscriber additions were almost 2x of Airtel across categories, VLR subscribers, wireless, wireline and 5G AirFiber.

Jio had over 86 per cent market share in Visitor Location Register (VLR) subscriber additions, with 5.03 million.

In 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), which is the fastest growing segment in the connectivity industry worldwide, Jio continues to have over 82 per cent market share with 5.57 million subscribers as of March 2025.

Jio was the fastest mobile provider in India during the second half of 2024 across all technologies combined and specifically for 5G, according to a report from Ookla, a network intelligence and connectivity insights platform.

According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday, India's total wireless subscriber base, including mobile and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA), rose to 1,163.76 million in March current year from 1,160.33 million in February, marking a monthly growth of 0.28 per cent.

The TRAI data reveals that the total wireless subscription in urban areas decreased from 634 million on February-25 to 632.57 million on March-25, and the subscription in rural areas also increased from 526.33 million to 531.18 million during the same period.

Going deeper into the data, total wireless (Mobile) subscribers increased from 1,154.05 million at the end of February to 1,156.99 million at the end of March 2025, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.25 per cent.

Wireless (Mobile) subscription in urban areas increased from 627.94 million at the end of Feb-25 to 628.31 million at the end of Mar-25, and wireless (Mobile) subscription in rural areas also increased from 526.11 million to 528.68 million during the same period.

The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless (Mobile) subscription was 0.06 per cent and 0.49 per cent, respectively, the data reveals.

Region-wise data suggests that the Delhi service area has maximum tele-density of 275.79 per cent and the Bihar service area has minimum tele-density of 57.23 per cent at the end of March.

