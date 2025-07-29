Reliance Jio announces India's first AI-ready cloud computer

New Delhi [India], July 29 : Reliance Jio on Tuesday unveiled JioPC, India's first AI-ready, cloud-based virtual desktop platform.

It provides flexible, on-demand computing that can be upgraded anytime, a subscription-first model and AI-ready tools for innovative learning, work-from-anywhere, and everyday tasks.

JioPC is built for India's fast-growing digital economy from solopreneurs and side hustlers to school-going children. It is available to all existing and new JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers across the country. Newusers can access the service for free for one month. The new platform makes computing smarter, safer and future-proof, without the burden of ownership.

JioPC is "India's computer-as-a-service revolution," from classrooms to corner stores, from home offices to creative studios, a release said.

No hardware is required for JioPC, turns any screen into a smart PC, has fastest boot-up, does not slow down and has network-level security virus, malware and hack-proof.

One-month free trial, includes Jio Workspace, Microsoft Office (browser), 512 GB cloud storage.

With subscription plans starting at Rs 400 per month, JioPC allows users to experience the power of a high-end desktop typically costing upwards of Rs 50,000 without any upfront investment, hardware purchases, or long-term commitments.

JioPC redefines personal computing by offering a cloud-powered, next-gen AI-ready PC experience.

With no repairs, no depreciation, and no one-size-fits-all hardware, JioPC seeks to meet India's evolving needs, catering to students, professionals, small businesses, and growing households alike.

JioPC has partnered with Adobe, offering users free access to Adobe Express, a world-class design and editing tool. The platform also includes access to all key AI tools as well as all popular applications and 512 GB of cloud storage, included in the subscription.

