Reliance Jio Infocomm reports 12% increase in Q1 net profit at Rs 5,445 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported that its net profit in the April-June 2024 quarter was 12 per cent higher at Rs 5,445 crore. In the same quarter last year, the net profit was Rs 4,863 crore.

The revenue from operations was over 10 per cent at Rs 26,478 crore, in the April-June 2024 quarter. In the same quarter last year, the revenue was Rs 24,042 crore.

The telecom company's Audit Committee has reviewed and the Board of Directors has approved the above results at their respective meetings held on July 19.

The company is setting up a 5G Network and continues augmenting its existing wireless and wireline network capacity. The company is mainly engaged in the business of providing Digital Services.

Jio was launched in 2016 to empower every Indian with affordable access internet services. Today, Jio is the largest operator in India and the second largest single-country operator in the world, offering services such as connectivity, fibre, mobile devices, apps, and business solutions.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor