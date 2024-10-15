Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V3 and V4 phones with 4G features at Rs 1099

New Delhi [India] October 15 : At the India Mobile Congress 2024, Reliance Jio has introduced the JioBharat V3 and V4, the next generation of affordable 4G feature phones. Priced at Rs 1099, JioBharat phones will come with a monthly recharge plan of Rs 123, with unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data.

Jio claims the JioBharat subscription will provide savings of almost 40 per cent over other players.

The phones will have a 1000 mAh battery so that users can enjoy uninterrupted service throughout the day. The phones will have a storage capacity of 128 GB and it supports 23 Indian languages.

Both models, V3 and V4 come with a packed suite of exclusive Jio services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioPaym, and JioChat.

JioTV offers access to over 455 live TV channels, with favorite shows, news, and sports. JioCinema provides entertainment with a wide array of movies, videos, and sports content.

JioPay, with its UPI integration and in-built Sound Box, facilitates seamless digital payments to facilitate financial inclusion for the masses.

Through JioChat users can remain connected with their loved ones. It provides for unlimited voice messaging, photo share and group chat options.

The 2 models will be available shortly in physical on mobile shops as well as on JioMart and Amazon.

Reliance Industries' 2024 annual report revealed that JioBharat, an affordable keypad smartphone, has achieved an impressive 50 per cent market share in the sub-Rs 1,000 segment.

Launched with the mission to empower every Indian with digital services, JioBharat has marked a significant step towards digital freedom for the 250 million feature phone users in India, bridging the digital divide like never before.

Earlier speaking at the India Mobile Congress, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is under your visionary guidance that the India Mobile Congress has grown in stature and achieved global standing, making it a significant platform for digital innovation and collaboration," Akashi Ambani said.

During his address, Ambani highlighted the rapid digital transformation in India.

The Reliance Jio Chairman stated, "In Modi's India, there's no more business as usual. Rather, there's unusual synergy between government and industry to deliver world-class services to satisfy the needs and expectations of 1.45 billion Indians. As a representative of young India, I thank you for your incredible connection with the youth and for inspiring us to pursue impossible-looking goals. As we say in Hindi, 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai."

He also assured the Prime Minister that India would excel in 6G, saying, "From a nation that ranked a lowly 155th in mobile broadband adoption, we have risen to become the world's largest data market."

