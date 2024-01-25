Reliance Jio, OnePlus India join hands to drive 5G innovation at scale

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 25 : Reliance Jio and OnePlus on Thursday announced a strategic partnership aimed at unlocking the full potential of 5G technology in India.

A release said that the collaboration brings together the technological innovation and infrastructure of Jio, India's largest digital services player and OnePlus, a global technology brand, to pioneer new experiences for users.

"The alliance between OnePlus and Jio aims to provide OnePlus and Jio True 5G users differentiated features and an unparalleled network experience. To bolster these initiatives, both brands are excited to announce the establishment of a state-of-the-art 5G Innovation Lab," the release said.

It said that this dedicated space will serve as a hub for testing and developing new technologies, "ensuring that OnePlus and Jio True 5G users enjoy an unparalleled futuristic experience".

"We believe in pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and this partnership with Jio is a testament to that commitment. This partnership signifies a bold step towards the future of connectivity, where innovation knows no bounds. Together, Jio and OnePlus India are set to redefine the 5G landscape in the country, providing users with a glimpse into the limitless possibilities that lie ahead," a OnePlus spokesperson said.

A Jio spokesperson said that 85 per cent of the entire 5G deployment in India is made by the company.

"Jio True 5G is the best 5G network in India. Today, Jio True 5G covers the entire country with a robust True 5G network. 85 per cent of the entire 5G deployment in India is made by Jio. It is time to unfold magical 5G experiences for our users and this partnership with OnePlus is a step in that direction. Over the next few months, our users will experience superlative and enhanced gaming, streaming and better usage experience of 5G," the spokesperson said.

The release said that the close collaboration is set to revolutionise the development and testing of new features and experiences, resulting in faster implementation and delivery to end-users.

