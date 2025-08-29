Reliance, Meta announce joint venture to build enterprise AI solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Reliance Industries announced a joint venture with Meta on Friday, which will build and scale enterprise artificial intelligence solutions for enterprises in India and select international markets.

Under the JV agreement, Reliance Industries and Meta have jointly committed to an initial investment of Rs 855 crore (USD 100 million) to capitalise the JV in a ratio of 70% and 30%, respectively, the Indian conglomerate said in a statement.

Powered by Meta's advanced open-source Llama models, the JV will offer a secure, full-stack environment for organisations to customise, deploy and govern generative-AI models for specific use cases across sales and marketing, information technology development and operations, customer service, finance, and a wide range of other enterprise workflows; and a suite of pre-configured AI solutions designed to address both cross-functional and industry-specific use cases.

The JV will be able to deploy AI solutions at scale, given the "Enterprise Grade" readiness of Llama, which has been proven across several production environments.

More importantly, the JV will be able to scale high-performance models at a fraction of the cost, given Llama's lower total cost of ownership, the statement noted.

The JV will also have greater flexibility to deploy over the cloud, on-premises, and across its own infrastructure. This will allow the JV to proactively manage infrastructure costs.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2025, the conglomerate stated in its announcement.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, "Partnering with Meta brings our vision of providing AI to every Indian and enterprise to life - by combining Meta's most widely adopted open-source Llama models with our deep expertise across multiple industries."

"We will democratise enterprise-grade AI for every Indian organisation - from ambitious SMBs to blue-chip corporates, enabling them to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and compete confidently on the global stage. RIL will also serve as a real-world enterprise-scale environment for deploying and refining the joint venture's offerings - enabling rapid iteration and continuous improvement at scale."

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said "We're excited to deepen our partnership with Reliance to bring the power of open-source AI to Indian developers and enterprises. Through this joint venture, we're putting Meta's Llama models into real-world use, and I'm looking forward to Meta expanding its footprint in the enterprise space as we unlock new possibilities together."

