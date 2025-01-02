Reliance to develop AI infrastructure in Jamnagar in record 24 months: Akash Ambani

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], January 2 : Akash Ambani, Director Reliance Industries Limited on Thursday committed to develop AI infrastructure in Jamnagar, a city considered a Jewel of Reliance family - in true spirit of Jamnagar in a short span of 24 months.

Along with Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani commited to work together for Reliance's growth.

He was addresing an event marking 25 years of the Jamnagar Refinery.

"AI infrastructure that we have commenced working in Jamnagar will not only make Jamnagar a leader in AI infrastructure, but will also place it amongst the top rank in the world."

"We have already commenced building this in Jamnagar and we want to complete it true Jamnagar style in record time as we have always done in Jamnagar in 24 months."

"Isha, Anant and myself, we commit to you we will grow Reliance together and make sure Jamnagar will always be jewel of our reliance family. this is our commitment to the entire reliance family, including my parents" he added.

In the new information and technology age, Reliance is committed to make Jamnagar a leader of the world, Akash Ambani added.

Reliance's Jamnagar refinery, which happens to be the conglomerate's first, turned 25 years old last week. Twenty-five years ago, on December 28, 1999, Reliance launched its first refinery at Jamnagar.

Jamnagar has become the world's refining hub - an engineering marvel that is India's pride.

At that time, many experts had said that it would be impossible for an Indian company to set up the world's largest refinery in three years. But Reliance managed to achieve that in a record time of just 33 months, notwithstanding the lack of infrastructure and a severe cyclone that had hit Jamnagar then.

Leading world-class project consultants advised Dhirubhai Ambani against investing in the desert-like region that did not have roads, electricity, or even sufficient drinking water. They had warned that mobilising manpower, materials, technical experts and every other input in such wilderness would require extraordinary efforts.

Dhirubhai defied all the naysayers and went ahead with his dream. He wanted to create not just an industrial plant but a Nandanwan. Between 1996 and 1999, he and his highly motivated team went on to create an engineering marvel at Jamnagar.

Today, the Jamnagar refinery complex houses some of the world's largest units such as the Fluidised Catalytic Cracker (FCC), Coker, Alkylation, Paraxylene, Polypropylene, Refinery Off-Gas Cracker (ROGC), and Petcoke gasification plants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor