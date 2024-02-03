RE/MAX India PRARAMBH 2024: Setting the Stage for Real Estate Excellence

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 3: RE/MAX India is gearing up to host its Annual Convention, RE/MAX PRARAMBH, in the scenic locale of Goa from February 9th to 11th, 2024. This three-day event, highlighted by a gathering of RE/MAX Partners across 45 Cities on the 10th of February, promises to be a landmark occasion against the picturesque backdrop of Goa's stunning beaches and the expansive ocean. The convention is poised to mark another significant chapter for RE/MAX INDIA as well as the entire real estate sector, heralding a new dawn of growth and innovation.

As the World's Largest Real Estate Franchise Brand, RE/MAX boasts an impressive global footprint in over 110 countries with more than 9,200 franchise offices. Recognized among the top 10 Global Franchise Businesses and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Colorado-based company exemplifies excellence in collaboration and value creation within the real estate franchise domain.

With RE/MAX India Annual Convention 2024, the brand is again set to infuse the Indian real estate market with its global expertise and state-of-the-art technologies, driving a new era of prosperity and opportunities.

The RE/MAX PRARAMBH convention expects to draw over 200 participants, including RE/MAX Partners from more than 45 cities across India. The event's prestige is further enhanced by the presence of esteemed international delegates, such as Jan Repa (Area VP RE/MAX LLC, USA), Pedro Viriato from RE/MAX Brazil, and Ishaque Ahmed Siddiqui from RE/MAX Saudi Arabia.

"RE/MAX India is the One-Point contact for all Indians living around the world when it comes to Real Estate." - Aditya Agarwal (CEO, RE/MAX India)

LinkedIn: Aditya Agarwal (https://www.linkedin.com/in/aditya-agarwal-remax/)

In conversations with the media, RE/MAX INDIA CEO Aditya Agarwal highlighted the company's vision of building a robust community of real estate entrepreneurs. He likened the convention to the annual R4 Convention by RE/MAX LLC, which congregates over 10,000 RE/MAX Partners, underscoring the global network's commitment to fostering connections and expanding business horizons in the real estate realm.

"We are excited to present the innovative marketing strategies in the convention that have established RE/MAX India as a benchmark in the real estate industry." - Nishant Tomar (CMO, RE/MAX India)

Nishant also hinted at a special revelation about why Google India spotlighted their marketing work in 2023, and the roadmap of RE/MAX India's marketing plan in 2024.

The convention proudly partners with Stylework as its title sponsor, showcasing Stylework's revolutionary impact on modern work environments. By offering tailor-made workspace solutions to a diverse client base, from startups to global enterprises, Stylework is at the forefront of promoting coworking culture and hybrid workspaces in India. Through its advanced Corporate Product Suite (CPS) and SaaS application, Stylework aims to transform the flex space sector, emphasizing accessibility, standardization, and engagement in global workspaces.

A significant aspect of this convention is RE/MAX India's ambitious expansion plans. With a target of achieving 250 franchise offices by the end of 2024 and expanding to 1,000 franchisee offices by the end of 2026, RE/MAX India is on a trajectory to redefine the real estate landscape. These milestones are part of a larger vision to inspire 1 million entrepreneurs by 2030 through its SREE (Successful Real Estate Entrepreneurship) program, emphasizing the company's dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation within the real estate sector.

RE/MAX PRARAMBH is just the beginning. RE/MAX India plans to organize four more such events in key cities across India, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bhubaneswar. These events will serve as platforms for knowledge sharing, networking, and showcasing the latest trends and opportunities in the real estate industry, further solidifying RE/MAX India's position as a leader in real estate solutions.

To know more about RE/MAX Prarambh visit - www.remax.in

