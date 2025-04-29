Remedium Lifecare: Ride the Pharma Wave with Our Rights Issue!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Remedium Lifecare Limited (BSE: 539561) has announced the launch of its much-anticipated Rights Issue, which has received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This strategic initiative marks a significant step in the company's journey toward becoming a vertically integrated, research-driven pharmaceutical leader. The Rights Issue will open on April 30, 2025, and close on May 14, 2025.

The capital raise comes on the heels of Remedium's recent Rs182.7 crore agreement with a prominent UK-based pharmaceutical company, underscoring its commitment to international expansion. The funds raised will be utilised to strengthen working capital, invest in R&D capabilities, scale up the production of high-value pharmaceutical intermediates, attract top talent, drive digital transformation, and accelerate global market penetration.

Speaking on the development, Adarsh Munjal, Managing Director of Remedium Lifecare Limited, commented: "This Rights Issue represents a significant milestone in our journey to become a globally recognised, innovation-led pharmaceutical company. The capital infusion will strengthen our strategic partnerships across domestic and international markets, with a particular focus on Europe and Asia."

He also added that "It offers an exciting opportunity for investors to subscribe to the offer within the specified period and enhance their stake in the company at a potentially attractive price."

A substantial portion of the proceeds will be directed toward the establishment of advanced research laboratories specialising in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, metabolic conditions, and oncologythree of the most critical and high-demand therapeutic segments worldwide. The capital raise will also support prepayment, improving financial resilience.

This initiative not only amplifies Remedium Lifecare's operational and research capabilities but also supports India's growing reputation as a reliable pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain hub. Through continued investments in high-quality infrastructure and cutting-edge R&D, the company is aligned with the national 'Make in India' initiative, while contributing to job creation and sustainable sectoral growth.

Backed by a robust growth strategy, strong global partnerships, and an expanding innovation pipeline, Remedium Lifecare is well-positioned as an attractive opportunity for investors seeking long-term value in India's rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and healthcare landscape.

Key Highlights of the Rights Issue:

* Closing Price: Rs 1.79 as on 25th April 2025

* Right issue price: Rs 1 per share

* Ratio: 61 Rights Equity Shares for every 50 Equity Shares held on the Record Date

* Record Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

* Rights Issue Opening Date: Wednesday, 30th April 2025

* Rights Issue Closing Date: Wednesday, 14th May 2025

* Renunciation of Rights Entitlement Period: 30th April to 9th May 2025

* Rights Issue Size: Rs 49.19 crores

About Remedium Lifecare Ltd.:

Founded in 1988, Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is a BSE-listed pharmaceutical company engaged in the trading and distribution of raw material as a supply chain management for the pharmaceutical industry with an emphasis on quality, compliance, and global reach, the company continues to expand its presence while playing a pivotal role in India's pharmaceutical ecosystem.

For more Information, contact: Adarsh Munjal at Info@remediumlifecare.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor