Remembering Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh: A Tribute by ITM University Gwalior

New Delhi [India], September 25: In a heartfelt tribute to two of India's most iconic freedom fighters, Mahatma Gandhi and Shaheed Bhagat Singh, ITM University Gwalior is set to host a remarkable lecture series titled "Mahatma Gandhi and Shaheed Bhagat Singh - Dimensions of Revolution." This enlightening series will run from September 28th to October 3rd, commemorating the indomitable spirit and contributions of these great leaders.

Exploring Gandhi and Bhagat Singh's Legacies

The lecture series will kick off on September 28th with a captivating discussion on the role of superstition in politics, Gandhi's unparalleled courage, and Bhagat Singh's invaluable contribution to the freedom movement. Renowned speakers Sopan Joshi and KC Tyagi will shed light on these critical aspects.

Unearthing Historical Controversies

On September 29th, the spotlight will turn to the Gandhi-Bhagat Singh controversy in the context of history. Distinguished speakers Kumar Prashant and Rajshekhar Vyas will delve into various facets of Shaheed Bhagat Singh's life and his profound thoughts.

Understanding Ideological Differences

Continuing this intellectual journey, September 30th will witness a deep exploration of the Eastern element in Gandhi's philosophy. Jagmohan Singh and Prof. Rajkumar Jain will dissect the differences and impacts of armed revolution and civil disobedience.

A Tale of Non-Violence and Violence

On October 1st, Ashok Kumar Pandey and Ramesh Sharma will guide us through a discourse on Mahatma Gandhi's advocacy of non-violence and the contrasting notion of violence. This exploration promises to be enlightening.

Bhagat Singh's Vision Through Gandhiji's Eyes

As the series approaches its culmination on October 3rd, Chaman Lal and Arvind Mohan will present their insights into Bhagat Singh's vision, especially from Gandhiji's perspective.

Gandhi Jayanti Special

Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2nd, will feature a special lecture by Prof. Mridula Mukherjee from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. This promises to be a momentous event, highlighting the enduring legacy of the Mahatma.

Artistic Tributes

Complementing the intellectual discourse, the university will also host a poster-making competition from September 24th to 28th under the guidance of accomplished artists Vinay Ambar and Neena Khare. Selected posters will be exhibited, adding an artistic dimension to the commemoration.

Creative Video Reels Competition

In an innovative move, the university is organizing an Original Creative Video Reels Competition. Participants are encouraged to create video reels centered around Mahatma Gandhi and Shaheed Bhagat Singh, aligning with the themes of the lecture series. Entries must be submitted to the designated committee by September 20th.

This commemorative event promises to be a rich blend of intellectual discourse, artistic expression, and a heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Shaheed Bhagat Singh. ITM University Gwalior invites all to join in this celebration of courage, vision, and the indomitable spirit of freedom.

