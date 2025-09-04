Renewable Energy Industry Veteran Jeff Tolnar Joins Hylenr's Board of Directors

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 4: Hylenr, a pioneering clean energy company focused on commercializing Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR) for global markets, today announced the appointment of Jeff Tolnar to its Board of Directors. Tolnar, a seasoned executive and thought leader in the renewable energy industry, brings expertise in technology commercialization, energy systems, and market development.

* Tolnar brings decades of clean energy leadership to accelerate Hylenr's growth and global impact through breakthrough LENR technology.

With a proven track record at leading energy and technology companies including Honeywell, Shoals Technologies Group, and Landis+Gyr, Tolnar has been instrumental in advancing sustainable solutions across the energy value chain. His leadership roles spanned strategy, operations, and innovationmaking him uniquely positioned to support Hylenr's next phase of growth.

"Hylenr's vision of deploying LENR technology to deliver scalable, clean, and affordable energy aligns perfectly with my lifelong passion for renewable energy and energy innovation," said Jeff Tolnar. "I'm honored to join the Board and work with Ram, Sid, and the entire team to help bring this transformative technology to the world."

Hylenr's LENR platform represents a breakthrough in clean energy generation, offering high energy density with minimal environmental footprint. As the company transitions from advanced R&D to productization and commercialization, Tolnar's experience will help guide strategic decisions, partnerships, and go-to-market execution.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Board," said Ram Ramaseshan, Co-Founder & CEO, Hylenr. "His insight into scaling renewable technologies and building high-performing teams will be invaluable as we bring our LENR solutions to the global energy market."

Siddhartha Durairajan, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Hylenr, added: "Jeff has led innovation at some of the most respected names in the industry, and shares our mission-driven commitment to solving the world's energy challenges. His guidance will help ensure Hylenr delivers on its bold promise." With Tolnar joining the board, Hylenr strengthens its leadership bench at a critical inflection pointpositioning itself to disrupt traditional energy paradigms and deliver sustainable power worldwide.

About Hylenr

Hylenr is a clean energy technology company developing cutting-edge solutions based on Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR). Its mission is to provide safe, scalable, sustainable energy for a cleaner, more equitable future. With a team of innovators, scientists, and entrepreneurs, Hylenr is redefining what's possible in the renewable energy space.

