Renny Vengala Shines in Action-Packed Debut 'Mayuki: Dallas Gharshana Lo' Now Streaming on Amazon Prime USA & UK

Dallas (Texas) [US], August 14: Rising star Renny Vengala is winning hearts and screens with his energetic performance in the newly released action drama Mayuki: Dallas Gharshana Lo. Released now on Amazon Prime USA and UK, the film introduces a new Indian-American talent whose odyssey is a testament to a strong blend of culture, character, and movie potential.

A Hero Rooted in Two Worlds

Born in Hyderabad and raised in the USA, Renny Vengala is a new breed of global talent. A student of St. Ann's School in BHEL Township (Ramachandrapuram), Renny came to America with his family when he was young. Having lived in America for 80% of his life, he has kept very close to his Indian rootshis father being from Rajahmundry with a background in the Indian Air Force, and his mother from Kerala, with her rich cultural heritage as part of bringing him up.

Renny was introduced to the performing arts at an early age through public events and stage shows. Having family and close friends working in the film industry, his desire to be an actor was planted early and later matured into opportunity with a starring role in Mayuki: Dallas Gharshana Lo, which was filmed exclusively in Texas.

Off the screen, Renny is the portrait of a renaissance man for this century. An MBA holder from Texas, he is a working entrepreneur with real estate investments and active business enterprises. He maintains his physical fitness through weightlifting and basketball and tennis. He's also a foodie and a travel enthusiast, and gets his creative juices pumping from the watching of mixed cinemaHollywood as well as Bollywood, Malayalam as well as Tamil and Telugu movies.

Renny's artistic acumen finds a parallel in music as well, where he raps at times, even more notably on the Mayuki soundtrack. Renny, who is a man of faith and firm community convictions, is engaged actively in social service and donates to local causes which seek to improve others. For Renny, friendship and family are essential pillars of lifeand it is this genuineness that shines through his screen presence.

The Film: Mayuki - Dallas Gharshana Lo

Mayuki: Dallas Gharshana Lo is a thrilling story set in the colourful city of Dallas that combines action, suspense, and deep feelings. An Indian IT worker and his 11-year-old niece get caught in the middle of a fight between two vicious rival mafia organisations. As the story gets more intense, the stakes are higher when an Indian Ambassador and his daughter get involved. This puts the hero in a tight and emotional fight for survival and justice.

The movie was shot all across Texas and has a good mix of exciting and heartbreaking scenes that illustrate how versatile Renny is as a performer. Mayuki opened theatrically in July 2024 and is currently discovering new fans around the world through its digital premiere on Amazon Prime USA and UK.

Visionary Direction by Nitin Kumar Allagadda

The movie is directed by Nitin Kumar Allagadda, the renowned director famous for the hit travel show Vihari and the well-received food documentary A Teaching Chef, which was picked seven international film festivals and broadcasted on TV Asia USA and World BBTV OTT platform.

Nitin has a career of more than two decades, where he has established a niche in both films and TV, merging social significance with cinematic excellence.

With Mayuki: Dallas Gharshana Lo, he enters action drama with a cutting-edge visual storyline and character-driven storytelling, providing Renny Vengala with the ideal canvas to leave an indelible mark on cinema.

Now Streaming

Mayuki: Dallas Gharshana Lo is streaming on Amazon Prime USA and UK. Don't pass up the chance to see a fresh actor with many skills make their debut and the exciting story that connects people from different cultures and continents.

