Renowned Actor Bobby Deol Inaugurates the 2023 Academic Session at AAFT University, Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 28: A palpable sense of anticipation and enthusiasm filled the atmosphere as AAFT University in Raipur ushered in its 2023 academic session with a grand inauguration ceremony. The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a globally recognized media personality and the Chancellor of AAFT University.

Bobby Deol, the acclaimed actor renowned for his unforgettable performances in blockbuster movies like “Barsaat,” “Race 3,” “Gupt – The Hidden Truth,” “Kareeb,” “Soldier,” “Dilagi,” “Badal,” “Ajnabi,” “Humraaz,” and his recent foray into the TV serial “Aashram,” served as the chief guest of this momentous occasion. Mr. Deol generously shared his invaluable insights and experiences from the world of media and entertainment with the eager and enthusiastic students. He graciously fielded questions from the students, offering them a captivating glimpse into the multifaceted world of entertainment.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Bobby Deol remarked, “I consider it a privilege to inaugurate the new session at AAFT University in Raipur. It is a wonderful opportunity for me to connect with these young, enthusiastic students who aspire to carve their careers across various domains of the business world.”

Under the dynamic stewardship of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, AAFT University boasts a storied legacy of three decades in the realm of education. The university’s alumni network extends to thirty thousand graduates from 145 countries, who now serve as shining ambassadors in their respective industries. AAFT University is acknowledged as a global case study in education across twenty-seven countries and holds the distinction of setting nine World Records. Notably, it is the institution most frequently celebrated for its innovation, exclusivity, and pioneering role in skill development in India.

Addressing the gathering of students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized, “The time has come for all of us to step out of our comfort zones and dedicate ourselves earnestly to our chosen fields, thereby propelling our nation to greater heights. Success is not achieved without dedication, punctuality, and commitment. Well-educated and trained students are poised to explore vast opportunities and reach new horizons.”

The event witnessed the presence of the entire administrative and academic leadership of AAFT University, including Directors, Deans, and Faculty members.

The inauguration of the 2023 session at AAFT University in Raipur marks the commencement of an exciting journey for aspiring students. Here, they will receive world-class education and training to excel in their chosen fields. With the guidance of eminent personalities like Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the invaluable insights shared by Bobby Deol, this session promises to be truly remarkable.

