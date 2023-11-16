Renowned Actress Nirmal Rishi Joins Healing Hospital Chandigarh as Brand Ambassador, Pioneering a Compassionate Healthcare Revolution

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 16: In a groundbreaking alliance that underlines the unwavering dedication to providing compassionate healthcare, Healing Hospital Chandigarh has proudly introduced renowned actress, Nirmal Rishi, as their esteemed Brand Ambassador. This partnership not only aims to raise awareness about their world-class healthcare services but also to nurture a culture of healing while continuing to serve the community with unparalleled devotion.

Healing Hospital Chandigarh, an institution accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH), stands as a paragon of excellence in the healthcare industry. Since its inception in 2016 as a modest 20-bed facility, it has grown to become the largest private healthcare institution in Chandigarh, offering a wide spectrum of medical specialities.

Nirmal Rishi, a legendary figure in the Punjabi film industry, is known for her endearing performances that have touched the hearts of millions. Her choice to represent Healing Hospital Chandigarh resonates with the latter's core values of compassion, care, and healing. Ms. Rishi, with her incredible talent and empathy, embodies the spirit of Healing Hospital.

With an impressive track record that speaks volumes, Healing Hospital Chandigarh has performed over 50,000 surgeries, witnessed an annual OPD footfall of 100,000 patients, and has provided successful treatment to over 10 lakh patients. The commitment of Healing Hospital Chandigarh to excellence has not gone unnoticed. The hospital has been honoured with numerous awards, including the prestigious "Provider of Best Medical Services in Chandigarh" title at the All-India Media Meet 2023. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, conferred this esteemed recognition to Healing Hospital, highlighting its dedication to delivering top-tier healthcare services.

Expressing her views, Nirmal Rishi stated, "I'm committed to Healing Hospital Chandigarh's compassionate mission. Joining Healing Hospital Chandigarh as its Brand Ambassador is an extraordinary opportunity that allows me to use my passion for storytelling to make a real difference in people's lives. I am excited to work hand in hand with an institution that shares my vision for a healthier and more compassionate world."

She further added, "I have had the privilege of witnessing the remarkable work that Healing Hospital Chandigarh is doing. Its dedication to providing compassionate care and its commitment to excellence in healthcare is truly inspiring. I am proud to be a part of this institution."

Managing Partner of Healing Hospital, Sahibjit Singh Sandhu also expressed his excitement about the partnership. He said, "Nirmal Rishi joining us as our Brand Ambassador is not just an event; it's the beginning of a healthcare revolution. Her commitment to social causes and her warmth make her the perfect embodiment of our hospital's ethos. We eagerly look forward to reshaping the healthcare landscape together."

Drishmeet Singh Buttar, Co-Managing Partner of Healing Hospital Chandigarh, shared his thoughts on the collaboration. Buttar said, "Our goal has always been to create a healing environment that offers the best medical care with a human touch. Nirmal Rishi's association will help us take our message of healing, empathy, and holistic healthcare to a wider audience."

With Nirmal Rishi's support, Healing Hospital Chandigarh is excited to embark on several community-focused initiatives. These programs will include health awareness drives, free medical camps, and efforts to provide healthcare to all sections of society. Healing Hospital Chandigarh's appointment of Nirmal Rishi as Brand Ambassador symbolizes its commitment to excellence, compassion, and quality healthcare.

