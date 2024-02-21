Renowned Architect and Designer Raseel Gujral Ansal designs Arya Samaj Centre in Tankara, Gujarat

PNN

Tankara, Morbi (Gujarat) [India], February 21: Esteemed architect and designer, Raseel Gujral Ansal has unveiled the design for the Arya Samaj Centre, a monumental project set on 15 acres along the banks of the Demi river. The unveiling occurred as part of a three-day celebration marking the two-hundredth birth anniversary of Arya Samaj's founder, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati.

Over the past two years, Raseel Gujral Ansal and her architectural firm meticulously crafted the design for the center which consists of three key structures:

* A central museum, hall of fame, research, and learning center inspired by the values of Swami Dayanand.

* A secondary school for girls

* Ayurveda-based healing, retail, and hospitality block.

The Arya Samaj Centre in Tankara aims to become the primary spiritual and cultural hub for Arya Samajis worldwide, offering a central location for congregations, education, and research. The design incorporates modern amenities, a state-of-the-art library, an auditorium, and a museum hall while deeply rooted in the core values of Arya Samaj.

Raseel Gujral Ansal expressed her deep connection to Arya Samaj, highlighting her family's history of involvement with the movement, including her grandfather's role as a freedom fighter and president of Arya Samaj in his area. She emphasized the significance of creating a sustainable ecosystem around the project, providing local employment and supporting traditional crafts.

The design includes symbolic elements such as an eternal flame, representing the sacredness of Agni in Arya Samaj, and a unique concept where marble modules within the internal space carry the names of families who contribute to the project, fostering a sense of belonging and leaving a lasting mark.

The Arya Samaj Centre is poised to be a global congregation point, combining spiritual, educational, and cultural facets. Raseel Gujral Ansal personally guided dignitaries Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, Governor of and Dr Punam Suri, President DAV & Arya Pradeshik Pratinidhi Sabha's head on a walk-through of the design of the Arya Samaj Centre model. President Draupadi Murmu also graced the occasion as the chief guest and blessed the building's foundation plaque. During the ceremony in the assembly hall, the Governor felicitated and honored Raseel Gujral Ansal with a shawl. This event marked a momentous step towards realizing the vision set forth by Gujral Ansal and the Arya Samaj community.

