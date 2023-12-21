Renowned Author and Musician Wins Prestigious Karmaveer Chakra Award, Leading the Charge for Positive Change Globally

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 21: The Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship and Karmaveer Chakra Award recipient 2023-2024, a multifaceted individual, is an author and musician. His professional life, bustling with the intricate complexities of technology, propels him to probe into the enigmatic depths of existence. Writing and music are his hobbies. His artistic explorations provide him with a sanctuary, a refuge that he finds in the art of transcribing his contemplations into poems and short stories.

His oeuvre, aptly named "Collection of Feelings," is an eloquent testament to his profound love for all things pure, good, and beautiful in this world. More than just a book, it serves as a comforting companion and a solace to its readers, who are on their own quests for enlightenment and serenity.

The author is a hopeful visionary whose previous works embraced common language, and his first book, "Sonkhomonjori," too, will depict that his motives are pure and are closely constructed through his mind.

His literary works and biography find place in various books: The Literary Parrot Series 1, 2, 3, 4, Hunger: Anthology, Harbinger Asylum Farewell Edition, vol. 1, The Luminaries of 2022, Sambad Protikkhon, Special Edition 2022.

He questions predestination and the feelings we often embrace in despondency. His book is not only for our collective well-being but also for our personal identity. His visionary outlook led him to be the ambassador of a certain international institution.

The Author has recently won the Karmaveer Chakra Award and is playing a key role in being the Chief Coordinator of Panorama International Literature Festival, led by the Writers Capital International Foundation. The last theme was "Pranathe Breath," where it indicated the global health issue relating to breathing and associated hazards like different viruses and air pollution. The recent topic is "Agni, the Fire," which indicates the risk to humanity concerning global warming. He has also been privileged to take part in the noble act of book donation coordinated by Literoma.

Some of his literary and musical accomplishments are:

* Winner of the prestigious Panorama International Literature Award 2022

* Panorama International Literature Festival 2024, Chief Coordinator, Germany

* Panorama International Arts Festival 2023, Coordinator, Germany

* Panorama International Literature Festival 2023, Chief Coordinator, Germany

* Author of the best-selling books at Literoma Winter Fiesta 2022, India

* Certificate of Excellence, Literoma 'Tagore Fest: aired on 92.7 BigFM Bengal, India

* Literoma, Best Exhibited Author, Dussehra Fest 2022, India

* His writing was published in the prestigious Literary Parrots 1, 2, 3 and 4.

* His writing was published in the prestigious Harbinger Asylum farewell edition.

* One of the best-exhibited authors at the Literoma Winter Fiesta, 2023, India

* Within the Top 10 World Inkers Ambassadors 2021, New York Parrot, USA

* Found place within the Luminaries of 2022, Literoma Biography Panorama, Vol. III, India

* Sarswotosadhak Sanman from Radio Protikhon, Sanbad Protikhon Media Partner, India

* Featured author in SETU bilingual monthly journal published from Pittsburg, USA

* Featured Author in AZAADI YEARBOOK 2023, published by Literoma Inc. in association with the Public Safety and Security Council, Bengal (PSSCB), and found a place in the Azaadi Yearbook 2023 Hall of FameLiteroma 2023

* Received a Certificate of Excellence for contributing his story in Literoma Carnival: Aloukik Session 4, which aired on 92.7 BigFM Bengal.

* Honored as the judge for the Anglo Trust Antorjatik Sonman2024 as a unique poet and social worker

* Received a Certificate of Appreciation for his commitments, efforts, and dedication to making great impressions on Indian culture in Stuttgart, Germany.

He also won many prizes for music from his school days. Played on television, radio, and in recording studios. Later, he kept on pursuing his music and have done many shows in India, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, and on various digital platforms in India, the USA, and Australia.

In all his works, he embraces a confident outlook of hope and love for humanity. His successes in business and the arts have led him to high-mindedness. We believe readers and listeners will enjoy his work and have much to learn from it.

For more information, please visit: https://www.haoajanscribes.com/collection-of-feelings/

Jeroninio Almeida, founder of Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship, emphasizes the need for recognition beyond the traditional awards reserved for privileged individuals in various fields. The Karmaveer Awards were established to honor unsung heroes and change champions from diverse backgrounds who selflessly work towards addressing societal issues. These awards aim to celebrate individuals who embody the spirit of making a positive impact and leading transformative change. Eitu Chopra, Co-Founder of Rex-Ideas For Action, describes the Karmaveer Awards as more than just accolades; they represent an emotion, a mindset, and a commitment to being the change. The awards foster a culture of continuous learning, with a unique hierarchy ranging from the Karmaveer Chakra badge of honor to various medals and prestigious recognitions like Karmaveer Puraskaar, Karmaveer Jyoti, and Karmaveer Maharatna. This progression encourages recipients to take on increasing responsibilities, learn, grow, and contribute more to society as true Change Champions. Explore more about the fellowship and awards at www.rexideas.com.

