Renowned Critical Care Expert Dr. K C Misra Rejoins CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills as Sr. Consultant & HOD - Critical Care

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12: CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, a flagship unit of the CARE Hospitals Group, proudly announces the rejoining of Dr. K C Misra, as Senior Consultant and Head of Department - Critical Care.

Dr. Misra brings with him over 15 years of rich experience in managing complex critical care cases. His clinical expertise spans Neuro Critical Care, Critical Care Nutrition, and Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO). A distinguished alumnus of prestigious global and Indian institutions, Dr. Misra is known for his evidence-based and patient-centric approach to intensive care medicine.

Welcoming him back to the CARE family, Mr. Biju Nair, Zonal COO, CARE Hospitals, said, "We are delighted to have Dr. K C Misra rejoin CARE Hospitals. His leadership and advanced clinical expertise will further strengthen our commitment to delivering high-quality critical care. At CARE, we are continuously building centres of excellence led by clinicians of great repute, and Dr. Misra's return is a strong step in that direction."

Speaking on his rejoining, Dr. K C Misra shared, "CARE Hospitals has always been close to my heart. I am excited to return to an institution that shares my commitment to clinical excellence and patient-first care. I look forward to leading the Critical Care Department and contributing to enhancing outcomes for our most vulnerable patients."

Dr. Misra's appointment reaffirms CARE Hospitals' mission of delivering comprehensive, compassionate, and world-class healthcare, driven by clinical excellence and a multidisciplinary team approach.

About CARE Banjara Hospital

Located in the heart of Hyderabad, CARE Banjara Hospital is the flagship tertiary care hospital of CARE Hospitals Group. With nearly three decades of legacy in delivering exceptional clinical outcomes, the hospital is a center of excellence across multiple specialties, including cardiac sciences, critical care, oncology, organ transplants, and robotic surgeries. CARE Banjara Hospital continues to pioneer innovations that bring world-class healthcare closer to the community.

