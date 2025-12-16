Renowned Dermatologist and Author Dr. Prabhakara VG Honoured with Double Awards at IAEA 2025

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], December 16: The International Author Excellence Awards (IAEA) 2025 concluded in Dubai this June with a grand celebration recognising outstanding literary contributions from authors across the globe. The prestigious event brought together writers, educators, thought leaders and cultural voices whose work has made a meaningful impact on education, wellbeing and human development.

The 2025 edition of the awards highlighted a growing global interest in literature that bridges science, psychology and conscious living. The jury emphasised originality, clarity of thought, practical relevance and the ability to address contemporary human challenges through accessible writing. Several works were recognised for offering new perspectives on relationships, success, emotional balance and purposeful living.

Among the most discussed themes at this year's ceremony was the idea of human connection in an increasingly complex and fast-paced world. Award-winning titles explored how inner awareness, intention and emotional intelligence influence personal and professional relationships. The jury noted that such works resonated strongly with a diverse international readership, reflecting a universal search for harmony, clarity and meaning.

Another key focus of the awards was literature that translates abstract scientific and philosophical concepts into practical frameworks for daily life. The panel acknowledged books that successfully connected ideas such as focus, discipline, perception and creativity with real-world application, helping readers navigate uncertainty while striving for personal and collective growth.

At the ceremony, Dr. Prabhakara VG a renowned dermatologist, cosmetologist and wellness consultant, received two major honours for his books "Quantum Union A Guide to Relationships" and "Ways of the Unified Field Principles for Supreme Success." His work was recognised for blending scientific understanding with psychological insight and spiritual clarity, offering readers structured yet relatable approaches to relationships and personal mastery.

Speaking at the awards, Dr. Prabhakara expressed gratitude to the organisers, jury and readers worldwide. "Writing allows us to serve humanity beyond professional boundaries. Where medicine supports physical health, thoughtful words can nurture the mind and strengthen the spirit," he said.

The IAEA International Author Excellence Awards 2025 reaffirmed Dubai's position as a global hub for cultural exchange and intellectual dialogue. The event concluded with a renewed call for authors to contribute responsibly and creatively to global conversations on wellbeing, education and human values.

With the recognition received at IAEA 2025, the award-winning works are expected to reach an even wider international audience, further strengthening the role of literature as a catalyst for conscious living and positive change.

