Renowned film director Vipin Agnihotri joins hands with Giriraj Swami for a unique spiritual initiative

New Delhi [India], September 20: In a remarkable confluence of Bollywood and spirituality, acclaimed author and filmmaker Vipin Agnihotri has announced a collaboration with His Holiness Giriraj Swami, a senior disciple of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada and an influential spiritual leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

The collaboration aims to bridge modern storytelling with timeless Vedic wisdom through a series of public dialogues, written works, and social initiatives. The first event under this initiative, titled Soulful Conversations: The Journey Within, will be held in Nagpur and will bring together thinkers, young leaders, and spiritual seekers from across India.

Vipin Agnihotri, whose work often focuses on social change and emotional well-being, said:

“This collaboration is a step towards helping the youth connect with ancient Indian wisdom in a language they understand. Giriraj Swami's teachings bring clarity to today's chaotic world.”

Giriraj Swami added:

“When literature and spirituality work together, they can become powerful instruments of change. I am pleased to support this effort that promotes inner growth and social harmony.”

