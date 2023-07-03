Renowned Futurist Akhilesh Srivastava Unveils Groundbreaking Book on Harnessing Artificial Intelligence in the Construction Industry

New Delhi (India), June 17: Akhilesh Srivastava, a best-selling author, strategic business advisor, and renowned futurist, has released an enlightening new book that explores the seamless integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology within the construction industry. Titled “BUILDING BEYOND INFRA – The Evolution of Construction Industry” it is a stepping stone to the Future of Infrastructure Development with AI, this highly anticipated and long-awaited publication in the construction industry fraternity unveils innovative strategies and practical insights to leverage AI’s transformative potential in the construction sector.

In an era where AI has transcended the realm of science fiction and become a mainstream force, Srivastava’s book serves as a comprehensive guide for businesses seeking to embrace AI as the new electricity. By demonstrating how to effectively harness AI’s power, Akhilesh presents a roadmap for growth and success in the infrastructure business.

AI is the new hot thing, from healthcare and retail to education. And it’s now stepping into revolutionizing the world’s oldest and biggest industry: “Infrastructure Construction”.

The book is a complete guide on how the sector can leverage AI, doubling efficiency while also helping to save our environment. Because while the construction sector contributes 10% to the country’s GDP, it’s responsible for above 38% of carbon emissions. Apart from unwise and non-optimal use of depleting natural resources posing the greatest risk to sustainability!

AI could just be the solution we have been looking for. “BUILDING BEYOND INFRA ” takes readers on an inspiring journey through the possibilities that arise when AI is seamlessly integrated into the construction industry. Akhilesh draws on his extensive expertise to outline key concepts, methodologies, and case studies, providing a rich understanding of how AI can revolutionize infrastructure development.

Through his book, Akhilesh highlights the diverse applications of AI, including smart project management systems, predictive maintenance, automated quality control, and optimized resource allocation. These technologies have the potential to streamline operations, enhance safety, reduce costs, and accelerate project timelines, ultimately enabling construction businesses to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and profitability.

A strategic business advisor, Akhilesh Srivastava, popularly known as the FASTag Man of India, brings a unique perspective to the book, combining his deep technical knowledge with a keen understanding of the intricacies of the construction industry. His forward-thinking approach and ability to anticipate emerging trends make “BUILDING BEYOND INFRA” an essential resource for executives, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve.

With AI serving as a catalyst for innovation in the construction sector, “BUILDING BEYOND INFRA” offers actionable insights and practical guidance to navigate this transformative landscape. Akhilesh empowers readers to embrace change, embrace technology, and position their businesses as industry leaders in the digital era. The HOW is what people are going to discover through the book.

It is a perfectly timed book as the construction industry has entered into a spiral growth phase and will be 5X its current size by 2050 as nearly 68% of people will migrate to cities by 2050, putting a lot of demand for Infra development.

About Akhilesh Srivastava: Akhilesh Srivastava is a renowned futurist, best-selling author, and strategic business advisor with a passion for technology and its large-scale implementation. Ex-NHAI, he has implemented many digital programs of the Government, including FASTag, e-Tendering, Citizen Centric Applications, Geofencing of highways, and NHAI Data Lake. He led the World Economic Forum’s initiative Road Safety 2.0 in India, which revolutionized road Safety with AI, IoT, and Telematics. Road Safety Ambassador to International Road Federation (IC), he is a Board Member & Governing Body Member to many Organisations, Corporates, and IITs. With years of experience in advising leading organizations on digital transformation, Akhilesh Srivastava has become a trusted voice in the fields of AI, automation, and emerging technologies. He is widely recognized for his ability to demystify complex concepts and provide actionable solutions with strategies for success.

