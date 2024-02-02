Renowned Genetic Health Expert Dr. Ravi Vairagade Nominated for Prestigious Padma Shri Award

New Delhi (India), February 1: Dr. Ravi Vairagade, Genetic health expert and mind transplant specialist who treats incurable diseases through advanced health methods, has been recommended for ‘Padma Shri’. Ved Foundation and another organization have recommended the name of Dr. Ravi. Dr. Ravi is a genetic homeopathy practitioner with 28 yrs of experience, but his method of treatment is quite different as it includes genetics, epigenetics and mind transplant. He believes that the entire body is controlled by the mind and no disease can be completely eradicated by just taking pills. For this, along with medicine, he has made the mind and genetics, the center point of his treatment. For this, Dr. Ravi Vairagade has developed a unique treatment process to reverse and cure diseases by working on genetic and epigenetics.

Dr. Ravi Vairagade is a social entrepreneur in the world of medical profession, dedicated towards transforming the lives of his patients through quality health care. Especially, they take the treatment of patients with incurable, genetic and serious diseases as a challenge. He have helped more than 4 lakh patients on the path to reverse and cure disease rather than just take pills to control and complicate the disease. The basic mantra of Dr. Vairagade’s treatment lies in the combination of advanced health, genetic and epigenetics. They say that excessive use of antibiotics and allopathic medicines is causing dangerous side effects. Steroids reduce immunity, painkillers damage the kidneys. In such a situation, the patient’s disease is not cured and he gets entangled in other diseases. Dr. Ravi Vairagade says that his dream is to spread awareness among people about this method of disease treatment, so that more and more people can take advantage of it.

