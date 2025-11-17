Renowned Gynaecologist Dr. Rohan Palshetkar Unveils a Groundbreaking Reproductive Health Approach, Supporting Individuals Through Every Life Stage

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Dr Rohan Palshetkar, one of Mumbai's most respected names in gynaecology, is now making waves for his transformative approach to reproductive health by prioritising timely and focused care and support at every stage of the menstrual lifecycle. The endoscopic surgeon, obstetrician and gynaecologist has built Palshetkar Patil Nursing Home at Charni Road as a safe and reliable haven for compassionate medical excellence. As a consultant to speciality hospitals, Dr Palshetkar is recognised for his proficiency in obstetrics and gynaecology, including offering advanced fertility solutions, managing high-risk pregnancies, conducting minimally invasive gynaecological surgeries, advanced laparoscopic surgeries, and comprehensive women's healthcare. Dr Palshetkar offers a full spectrum of services, from curative to preventive and maintenance-oriented care for women and families.

* The distinguished endoscopic surgeon, obstetrician and gynaecologist is associated with the acclaimed Palshetkar-Patil Nursing Home on Charni Road.

* His novel approach to gynaecology offers, for the first time, a proactive approach to reproductive health at every step of the journey

* Dr Palshetkar stands apart for his focused and holistic approach to treating varied gynaecological troubles, from fibroids and infertility to pre- and post-menopausal issues.

* He is a gold medalist in MS OBGY and has completed his super-specialty training in Germany.

Presently, Indian women and families face several issues, ranging from lack of access to timely or proper gynaecological care, and little to no control and education over decisions regarding reproductive health, to diagnosis delays and insufficient screenings and follow-through of related issues. Studies conducted as recently as 2024 reveal that a significant proportion of women in India do not receive timely gynaecological care, with 24 per cent of women having never consulted an obstetrician/gynaecologist and only 54.1 per cent of urban women with at least one symptom of gynaecological morbidity seeking treatment. India is also home to more than 40 million women suffering from endometriosis, as per a 2024 ICMR-NIRRCH study, which also found that the absence of evidence-based national guidelines for early diagnosis and proper treatment further exacerbates this percentage.

Dr Palshetkar hopes to address this deficit by offering his extensive expertise and full suite of gynaecological treatments and measures to deliver tailored approaches. "Women's reproductive health has long been plagued by a lack of substantive research, which has made access to reliable information and updated care a persistent challenge, even in urban centres. Fortunately, reproductive health is no longer an afterthought, with many safeguards and timely interventions available to ease the challenges that women face - from adolescence to pregnancy to menopause and beyond. Rather than viewing reproductive healthcare on an as-needed basis, women require regular, reliable and consistent support through each life stage, with preventative and curative treatments. That is the stance we adopt at Palshetkar Patil Nursing Home," said Dr Palshetkar.

Today, the team at Palshetkar Patil Nursing Home is at the forefront of providing a wide range of practical and state-of-the-art solutions that address women's reproductive health concerns through every stage of their gynaecological journey. They have also earned a strong reputation among women and families seeking a sensitive and scientifically focused approach, as well as advanced techniques in the areas of gynaecology, obstetrics, and overall reproductive health.

About Dr Rohan Palshetkar

Dr Rohan Palshetkar is a Mumbai-based Infertility Specialist, Endoscopic Surgeon, obstetrician, and gynaecologist, who is the powerhouse behind the Palshetkar Patil Nursing Home on Charni Road. A Consultant IVF Specialist, he is also connected as a consultant to renowned hospitals such as Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

He completed his MBBS studies in 2010 and MS - Obstetrics & Gynaecology in 2015 from the reputed DY Patil University. He has held a Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine (Gold Medalist) at the D.Y. Patil School of Medicine, Nerul. He received specialised training in reproductive medicine and embryology from the Kiel School in Germany.

He is well-known for his dedication and focus on infertility treatment, complete women's wellness checkups, and prenatal care. His awards list includes the Asia Oceania Young Gynaecologist Award and the FOGSI Future Award. He has also delivered over 100 lectures at national and international conferences in the fields of women's health and reproductive medicine.

