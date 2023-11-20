Renowned I.T. Architect Mathangi Shankar made her Debut in Bharatanatyam Arenghetram

New Delhi (India), November 20: Kala Nritya is thrilled to announce the Arenghetram of Mathangi Shankar, a Chief IT Architect who has passionately revived her childhood love for Bharatanatyam. The performance is scheduled for November 16, 2023, at 5:30 pm, at R.R. Sabha, Chennai.

Mathangi Shankar epitomizes a harmonious fusion of technological prowess and artistic finesse. Her dedication to mastering diverse Indian classical dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, and Garba, reflects a remarkable commitment to continuous learning and personal growth.

In a remarkable journey of perseverance and determination, Mathangi narrates her tale of rediscovering her passion for Indian classical dance. From leading multiple I.T. engagements for public sector entities and international banks to becoming a Chief IT Architect, Mathangi’s career trajectory has been illustrious. However, she dared to dream and resurrect her love for Bharatanatyam, a passion she had set aside for years.

“The pandemic changed many lives, including mine. When everything turned virtual, I decided to take out time for Bharatanatyam. It was the right decision, one that helped me learn more, double up my strengths, and enhance productivity,” says Mathangi.

To prepare for her Arenghetram, Mathangi embarked on a rigorous journey of self-discovery and skill enhancement. She undertook dance fitness classes and incorporated yoga asanas into her routine to improve flexibility and stamina. Her dedication is evident in over 2000 performances across digital channels, showcasing her proficiency in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, and Garba.

Mathangi’s commitment to consistency in learning is reflected in her extensive training with Kala Nritya and other distinguished artists. She expanded her repertoire by learning Tandavam and another Margam, even delving into Kathak, creating fusion performances that highlight her authentic approach and passion for innovation.

“Being authentic is innovation to me. I would like to have innovation in anything I pursue. Being consistent and self-mentoring was the key,” says Mathangi.

Moreover, the accomplished dancer focuses on removing fear and being bold with utmost determination and emphasizes her energy on building her ecosystem through networking.

Looking ahead, Mathangi envisions a future where she continues to work on Bharatanatyam, innovate within the art form, and share stories with a broader audience. She aspires to impart her knowledge by gradually venturing into teaching, nurturing the passion in others.

In addition to her aspirations in Bharatanatyam, Mathangi plans to further her IT career by expanding into Digital Architecture. She envisions provisions to enhance digital architecture skills and facilitate training for students, universities, and employees. Mathangi aims to bridge the gap between her dual passions, creating a unique synergy that benefits both the artistic and technological communities.

About Mathangi Shankar:

Mathangi Shankar is a seasoned Chief IT Architect with an impressive 21-year track record in Information Technology. Currently associated with Capgemini, Mathangi has extensive experience working with renowned multinational companies such as IBM and Wipro. She has been entrusted with key responsibilities throughout her career, serving prestigious banking customers, including HSBC, Barclays, and others.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Mathangi is a multi-faceted individual who has pursued her passion for Bharatanatyam with unwavering dedication. Learning the classical dance form at Kala Nritya, she has chosen to stage her Arenghetram at 43, showcasing a commitment to personal growth and artistic expression.

For further details, interested viewers can visit her LinkedIn profile:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mathangi-shankar-45498523/

https://www.instagram.com/matsshanks2011/

https://www.facebook.com/semiclassicalmats/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor