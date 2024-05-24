Renowned Padmashri Artists Applaud Young Artist Ananya Jain's Impactful Performance at NGO Fundraiser

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 24: In a bid to raise awareness on the rising issue of gender-based violence around the world, a 16-year-old young artist from Shiv Nadar School, Noida, Ananya Jain, took centre stage at a recent cultural fundraising event, on May 5th at Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi. In association with a renowned Delhi-NCR-based NGO (the Vrindan Foundation), the 'Rhythms of Resilience' Event was hosted to draw attention to women's rights, especially the exploitation of women in conflict zones.

Padma Shri Shovana Narayan and Padma Shri Madhavi Mudgal, were the distinguished guests of honour at the event. Padma Shri Madhavi Mudgal also enriched the occasion with her Odissi recital. The cultural event mesmerized the 200+ audience and contributed to a noble cause.

Guest of Honour, Padma Shri Shovana Narayan lauded the young classical dancer's performance and presented her with an award for her outstanding skills. Speaking from the dais, the Padmshri awardee said, "Dance has an extraordinary power to reach deep within the audience, stirring emotions and sparking empathy in a way that words alone cannot. It is this realisation that inspires young feminists and talented people like Ananya Jain to harness the captivating language of movement as a vehicle for spreading any social message."

The promising dance artist, Ananya also expressed her gratitude to the esteemed guests, Vrindan Foundation and her mentor and Guru Ms Archana Singh for their support and echoed her commitment to advocating for gender rights. The young performer said, "I began to work on this project with a clear vision. Through the mesmerising art of Kathak dance, I wanted to illustrate the prevalent issue of gender-based violence in conflict-ridden areas, advocating for women's freedom and justice. In my view, not everyone knows about or understands the extent to which it has been normalized as exploitation."

What set this event apart was the amalgamation of classical kathak dance along with modern social commentary. The weaving narratives of resistance and empowerment, depiction of the plight of women, from ancient myths like Draupadi's humiliation in Mahabharat to modern realities of Gaza and Manipur.

The evocative dance performance correspondingly emphasized the human cost of war, highlighting stories of courage and survival amidst chaos. For the climax, the artists chose the emotional enactment of Tagore's timeless poem, "Where the Mind is Without Fear," embodying the spirit of resilience and the pressing need for peace and justice in today's society.

The auditorium witnessed a full house. Proceeds from the event will be donated to The Vrindan Foundation and The Joint Women's Program.

Events like "Rhythms of Resilience" that are conceptualised and performed by young talents like Ananya Jain not only polish them to become acclaimed artists but also inspire others to support impactful NGOs working towards positive social change.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor