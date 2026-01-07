Renowned Poetess Urvashi Agrawal 'Urvi's Ghazal 'Tumse Milkar' Released by Audio Curry

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: Renowned literary figure Urvashi Agrawal 'Urvi', who has been passionate about writing poems, songs, ghazals and couplets for many years, had dozens of her books well published and circulated among the lovers of Hindi Poetry and her published books have made her popular.

Now, her very first video, "Ghazal Tumse Milkar", has been released by Audio Curry Music, and the poetess has also acted in this music video.

The music video was released at a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Writer Urvashi Agrawal 'Urvi', video director Panchhi Jalonvi, and artist Aftab Malik were present on the occasion. Rishita Mitra also featured in the music video.

This beautiful ghazal has been sung by Shikha Joshi, who gained immense popularity with the song "Masoom Dil" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series "Heeramandi".

The event was also attended by special guests, including Director Rajeev Chaudhary, Famous Lyricist A M Turaz, music composer Gufy, Actress Maisha Gupta, singer and anchor Karishma Rao, Tanzeem Siddiqui & actress Princi Thakur, etc.

Several more such ghazals by Urvashi Agrawal 'Urvi' are in the process of production. Whether it's writing ghazals or facing the camera during the shooting of her music video, she displays remarkable confidence.

Bollywood's famous lyricist and the director of this video, Panchhi Jalonvi, says, "Urvashi Agarwal 'Urvi' has extensive experience in the field of poetry creation. She has participated in several poetry broadcasts organised by All India Radio. She has presented her poems and ghazals on numerous TV channels. Therefore, when I was directing her in this video, I didn't feel like I was explaining the scenes to a first-time artist facing the camera. This ghazal video has been filmed in the form of a story, in which Urvashi ji is lost in her past memories, and heartfelt words are flowing from her pen."

Urvashi Agrawal 'Urvi' specialises in expressing various emotions of women through poems, ghazals, couplets and Chaupai. Urvashi Agrawal 'Urvi', who has so far created more than 1,000 poems, over 2,500 couplets, and more than 500 ghazals, has dozens of books published, among which the Dohe collection "Main Shabri Hoon Ram Ki" and the chaupai collection "Vyatha Kahe Panchali" are the most popular.

Expressing her gratitude to Audio Curry Music, Urvashi Agrawal 'Urvi' said that director Panchhi Jalonvi has beautifully transformed this ghazal into a captivating music video. Shikha Joshi sang it in a very melodious style. Whether it's the video's stunning locations, its storyline, the excellent camerawork, or the presentation reminiscent of a film song, everything is superb. I hope that the ghazal "Tumse Milkar" will give viewers a refreshing and enchanting feeling, like a breath of fresh air, when they listen to and watch it."

Listen to the song, here: https://api.jiosaavn.com/song/tumse-milkar/Ggo-Bj9XREA

