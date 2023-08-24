Renowned Producer Kashish Khan overwhelmed by the positive response to the trailer of her upcoming film "Mystery of Tattoo"

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24: Renowned film producer Kashish Khan is elated by the overwhelmingly positive reception garnered by the trailer of her highly anticipated upcoming film, "Mystery of Tattoo" starring Arjun Rampal, Daisy Shah, Ameesha Patel, Rohit Raaj, Manoj Joshi.

The trailer has captivated audiences, leaving them eager for the film's official release on the 1st of September, 2023.

Kashish Khan, known for her exceptional storytelling and creative vision, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the enthusiastic response from both fans and the industry _“I am truly overwhelmed by the incredible response to the Trailer of 'Mystery of Tattoo'. The anticipation and excitement from everyone fills me with joy and gratitude. I can't wait to share this captivating journey with everyone on 1st September. Get ready for a cinematic experience like no other!"

The trailer has sparked intrigue and excitement among viewers, setting high expectations for the film's impending premiere. As the release date draws near, Kashish Khan and her dedicated team is working tirelessly to ensure that "Mystery of Tattoo" delivers an unforgettable cinematic journey.

Audiences can mark their calendars for 1st September, when "Mystery of Tattoo" will hit theatres and captivate viewers with its gripping narrative, exceptional performances, and visually stunning presentation.

Watch the trailer here- https://youtu.be/pamLV6P1STE?si=YXWJZmPpDie7NDPq

