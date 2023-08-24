Renowned Robotic Surgeon Dr. Ganesh Gorthi bestowed with The Pride of India Award

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [ India], August 24: Prominent Robotic Bariatric, Gastrointestinal, and minimally invasive surgery specialist Dr. Ganesh Gorthi was conferred The Pride of India Award at an award ceremony in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Dr Gorthi has consistently pushed the boundaries to achieve excellence in Robotic Surgery by having experience in different Countries – the US, the UK, the Middle East and India. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), a Fellow of Bariatric Surgery (UK), and a Fellow of Robotic Surgery (India). He is also a Fellow of Minimal Access Surgeons India and is a member of the Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh, UK (FRCS), and the Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh, UK (MRCS). He has also made significant contributions to the field of Robotic General and gastrointestinal surgery.

He also had training and experience with Surgical robotic systems made in 3 different Countries – the US, the UK & India in Centres in the US, the UK the Middle East and India.

Still, Dr Ganesh Gorthi had opted to work with – Made in India Surgical Robot “SSI Mantra ” – to offer an international standard of Robotic Surgery services at an affordable cost to the Indian population.

He is also one of the first Robotic Surgeons to successfully perform in India, with SSI Mantra Surgical Robot many varieties of Robotic surgeries.

The award was presented to Dr Gorthi for his outstanding individual achievements and distinguished services to the nation by The Pride of India. Dr Gorthi, who is based out of Hyderabad as Head of the Department of Robotic Surgery, is among the top Robotic Surgeons with more than 20 years of surgical experience in India and overseas.

“The Pride of India Award has been instituted to honour individuals whose remarkable achievements are contributing to the nation’s progress. As a shining example of dedication and excellence in the field of medicine and service to society, Dr. Ganesh Gorthi is truly a worthy recipient of this award. His achievements are an inspiration for everyone, and we are thrilled that he accepted our request for bestowing the award on him,” said Maharshi Desai, Founder and President of The Pride of India.

“Receiving the Pride of India Award is a humbling and gratifying experience. This award is not just a recognition of my efforts but a celebration of the medical community’s dedication and commitment to advancing healthcare and making a positive impact on the lives of lakhs of patients in India and elsewhere. It’s an honour to receive this award in the prestigious State of Gujarat with creative and hardworking Gujarati people, said Dr. Gorthi.

Also in attendance was Bhavesh Dave, Vice President of The Pride of India Awards, along with prominent personalities from the field of medicine and others.

