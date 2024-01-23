Renowned Series Director Shri Moti Sagar, Youngest Son of Late Dr. Ramanand Sagar, Receives Exclusive Invitation to Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

New Delhi (India), January 23: Shri Moti Sagar, acclaimed Series Director and the youngest son of the late Dr. Ramanand Sagar, pioneer of the record-breaking Ramayan 1987 Show, has been granted an exclusive invitation to the upcoming Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony.

As the series director of the iconic Ramayan 1987 Show, Shri Moti Sagar played a pivotal role in bringing the timeless epic to millions of households across the nation. The show continues to be celebrated for its unparalleled storytelling and cultural significance.

The exclusive invitation to the Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony is a recognition of Shri Moti Sagar’s enduring contribution to the artistic and cultural landscape of India. His work has not only entertained but has also served to preserve and promote the rich heritage embedded in the Ramayana.

*Akash Sagar Chopra (son) “I'm very happy for him. As one of creators of the Ramayan show, he will represent his father, my grandfather Late Shri Ramanand Sagar at the event, and I'm very grateful to the administration and the organisers for the invite. I would also like to thank our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the Temple Committee for the prestigious invite”

Moti Sagar says ”I am deeply honored to receive this exclusive invite to the Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony. This recognition is truly humbling. On behalf of my father Ramanand Sagar and the family, we will attend the ceremony and celebrate this auspicious day with love and devotion. I look forward to taking the blessings of Lord Rama and witnessing this historic moment that holds profound significance for millions of devotees across India. I would like to express my hearfelt gratitude to our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the Temple Committee for inviting us to the ceremony”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor