Renowned Vastu Consultant Parduman Suri Honored with Best Vastu Consultant of India Award by Governor of Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4: Astro Parduman suri, a well-known Vastu consultant, has been awarded the prestigious Best Vastu Consultant award by the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais. This accolade adds another feather to his cap, as he has previously been recognized with numerous prestigious awards for his contributions to Vastu Shastra, numerology, and astrology.

In addition to the Best Vastu Consultant award, Parduman Suri was also presented with the Meri Mati Matrubhumi Samman emblem under the Prime Minister’s Self-Reliant Campaign program, in recognition of his dedication to environmental conservation and his association with the Mission Green Foundation. The Governor of Maharashtra acknowledged Astro Parduman’s significant contributions to the protection of trees and plants, and wished him continued success in his endeavors.

Notably, Parduman suri’s achievements extend beyond Vastu consultancy. At just over 18 years old, he designed the Gorakhpur Nuclear Power Plant in the Fatehabad district of Haryana, with the then Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, inaugurating the plant and making changes to its design based on Parduman’s suggestions. This multidimensional talent obtained a degree in law but pursued expertise in numerology, astrology, and Vastu Shastra, following in the footsteps of his father, Swami Sahajanand Nath. Parduman suri enlightens people with his experiences using the Krishna Murthy method and provides advice to high-ranking officials, including film celebrities, industrialists, doctors, lawyers, engineers, and administrative positions, on understanding the movements of planets and aligning their future accordingly.

Parduman Suri’s book, “Numerology: Secrets of Numbers,” has been released in the market, with its launch conducted by the former chairman of the UPSC, Dr. Pradeep Kumar Joshi. He has amassed a substantial following on social media, with over one million followers, and his active presence has benefited millions of people with his Vastu, numerology, and astrological advice.

The award ceremony was attended by Dr. Mukesh Sharma, the National President of the Self-Reliant Campaign Organization, Arpita Ray, the President of the Women’s Unit, and Ramkumar Pal, the National Executive President, among other esteemed administrative officials.

