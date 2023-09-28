GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], September 28: In India, the tradition of owning a home has always been more of an emotional decision rather than a financial one. However, a new conversation has emerged, particularly among the Gen-Z population, surrounding the decision of whether to rent or buy a home. This shift in perspective is rooted in the realities of today's society. Many Indians are constantly on the move for work or personal reasons, and the skyrocketing prices of residential properties have made real estate investment early on like a financial burden than an asset.

Orris Group, a prominent name in the real estate industry known for delivering numerous properties to investors and homeowners, offers valuable insights into this ongoing debate.

Let's take a closer look.

Pros and Cons of Renting:

Renting a property brings several distinct advantages that cater to various lifestyles and financial situations. Firstly, it provides a level of financial flexibility by requiring a lower initial commitment compared to buying a home. Tenants are spared from the weight of a substantial down payment and the ongoing expenses associated with property ownership, such as property taxes and maintenance costs. This makes renting an accessible option, especially for individuals who may not have ample savings or prefer not to tie up their funds in real estate.

Furthermore, the mobility that comes with renting cannot be overstated. In an era marked by changing job opportunities and evolving personal preferences, the ability to relocate easily is a significant advantage. Tenants are not bound to a specific property, allowing them to adapt quickly to new career prospects or lifestyle changes without the complexities of selling a home.

Another significant benefit of renting is the relief from maintenance responsibilities. Typically, landlords are responsible for repairs and property upkeep. This means that tenants are shielded from unexpected expenses and the hassle of managing property maintenance, providing peace of mind and financial predictability.

However, it's essential to consider the drawbacks of renting as well. One notable disadvantage is the absence of opportunities to build wealth. Rent payments do not contribute to building equity or asset ownership. Over time, this can be perceived as money "lost" rather than invested in an appreciating asset. Additionally, renters often face limitations when it comes to personalizing or renovating their living spaces. The degree of control over the property is limited, as it remains under the ownership of the landlord, which can potentially hinder the fulfilment of individual aesthetic or functional preferences.

Pros and Cons of Buying:

Purchasing a home offers a compelling set of advantages, making it an appealing prospect for many people. Unlike renting, where monthly payments do not contribute to asset ownership, homeowners witness their property's value grow as they pay their loans. This equity-building process can ultimately lead to significant wealth accumulation, making homeownership an attractive long-term investment in the real estate market. Based on data provided by real estate firm JLL, residential property prices have outpaced income growth over the last two decades. This trend is attributed to rapid development aligning with increase in home costs.

Orris Group, touted as one of the leading developers for delivering modern residential properties, shares that homeowners enjoy a sense of stability and the pride of having a place to call their own. Owning a home provides a level of permanence that renting cannot replicate. It offers the freedom to make structural changes and personalize the living space to suit one's preferences, fostering a deep sense of ownership and belonging within the community.

Additionally, there are advantages to homeownership, such as the potential for property appreciation and the freedom to make real estate investments that align with your long-term goals.

However, it's essential to consider the downsides of buying a home as well. One drawback is the substantial financial commitment required upfront. Beyond initial expenses, homeowners are responsible for ongoing costs such as property taxes, insurance, and maintenance, which can add up over time.

The reduced flexibility it offers compared to renting. Unlike renters, who can easily move to adapt to changing life situations, homeowners may find it more challenging to relocate due to their commitment to a specific property.

What Should You Do?

The renting versus buying debate is not a one-size-fits-all equation. Both options have distinct advantages and disadvantages, and the decision should align with your goals and aspirations. Orris Group recommends a thorough evaluation of your situation, seeking guidance from experts, and conducting meticulous research before making a significant real estate investment. Whether you are buying a house or renting, a trusted developer is what will ultimately affect your living experience!

