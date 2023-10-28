RENUCORP Unveils Shivam Dynasty: A Luxurious Redevelopment Project in the City

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: RENUCORP, a leading real estate development company, is excited to announce the commencement of its latest redevelopment project, Shivam dynasty is under its subsidiary company Renucorp Emperor Housing Infrastructure LLP. Inspired by the timeless beauty of Satyam Shivam Sundaram, this project aims to create a luxurious and harmonious living space for residents. For more information about RENUCORP and its projects.

Shivam Dynasty will feature a total of 184 units, including both 1Bhk and 2bhk apartments in Vikroli, catering to the diverse needs of homebuyers. Sales for these units are set to commence in January 2024, providing interested buyers an opportunity to invest in this remarkable development.

As part of its expansion plans, RENUCORP has recently acquired land in Akola for its upcoming project under subsidiary company RENUCORP & Jay Developers. This strategic move demonstrates the company's commitment to growth and the development of high-quality properties. Additionally, the company is excited to announce its new venture in Chikhli, further expanding its presence in the region.

In words of Vaibhav Wankhade, Entrepreneur and Managing Director, RENUCORP, "In the embrace of the bustling metropolis, young couples discover the promise of a brighter future, as affordable housing opens the door to a life teeming with limitless possibilities and shared adventures."

To strengthen its operations and cater to the growing demand, RENUCORP is planning to establish two new offices in Mumbai and Pune. These offices will not only serve as key hubs for company operations but also act as centers for customer engagement and support. Furthermore, the company plans to establish sub-offices in Akola and Chikli, ensuring efficient service delivery to its customers in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.

In line with its growth plans, RENUCORP aims to enhance its team structure by approximately 35 per cent. The company recognizes the importance of a skilled and dedicated workforce in delivering exceptional projects and customer satisfaction. To achieve this goal, RENUCORP is actively seeking assistance from renowned consultancy services to optimize its team structure and ensure the highest level of expertise within the organization.

RENUCORP remains committed to its core values of integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction. With the launch of Shivam Dynasty and its expansion business plans in Mumbai, Pune, Akola, and Chikhli, the company is poised to make a significant impact in the real estate industry.

RENUCORP is a leading real estate company known for its commitment to delivering exceptional projects that combine quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a strong presence in the market, the company has earned a reputation for creating luxurious and harmonious living spaces.

For more information, please visit www.renucorp.in.

