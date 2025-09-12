Repono Expands Chemical Sector Presence with Multi-Year Contract from Deepak Phenolics Limited

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Repono Limited (BSE: 544463), a 360-degree warehousing and liquid terminal solutions provider to India's oil and petrochemical sector, has announced the signing of a three-year manpower services agreement with Deepak Phenolics Limited (DPL).

Manpower Services at Dahej Facility

Under the agreement, Repono will provide skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled manpower support for tank farm operations at DPL's Dahej facility, one of the largest integrated chemical complexes.

The contract is valued at ₹3 Cr for FY 2025-26, with an annual 7% price escalation built into subsequent years, taking the total value of the engagement over three years to ~ ₹9.64 Cr. The agreement will run till July 31, 2028.

The scope covers critical loading and unloading of tankers, warehousing support, and allied operational manpower services, ensuring uninterrupted material handling for DPL's high-volume production units.

Strategic Significance

This contract strengthens Repono's presence in the chemical logistics and operations segment, building on its existing expertise in petrochemicals and oil terminals. It reflects the company's ability to diversify into adjacent high-growth verticals while maintaining its position as a trusted partner for large-scale industrial operations.

By leveraging its safety-first practices, compliance systems, and specialised workforce management, Repono aims to create a benchmark in manpower services for the chemical sector, similar to its established expertise in warehousing and O&M solutions for the oil and petrochemical industry.

Commenting on the development Mr. Dibyendu Deepak, Managing Director of Repono Limited said, "Partnering with Deepak Phenolics Limited on this long-term engagement is a significant step for us. The Dahej facility plays an important role in India's chemical manufacturing landscape, and supporting its tank farm operations reflects the trust placed in Repono's capabilities. This association strengthens our presence in the chemical sector and reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable and efficient manpower solutions. With every new partnership, we move closer to our vision of becoming the preferred partner for mission-critical industrial services across the country."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor