Repos Energy earns spot among CII's Top 25 for excellence in Women in STEM

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 23: Repos Energy, India's pioneering fuel-tech company, is happy to announce that its Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Mrs Aditi Bhosale Walun,j for her work at Repos, has been honoured with the prestigious "CII Women in STEM 2025" under the category top 25 companies that were recognized for demonstrating outstanding efforts to boost gender diversity and inclusion in STEM fields. The winning companies included large corporations such as Hindustan Unilever Limited, JSW, PWC, Tata Projects, MG, Honeywell and others, amongst which Repos Energy was a name.

This award was given at the CII Global Summit on Technology, R&D and Intellectual Property, held on 16th-17th December at Le Meridien, New Delhi. The summit featured distinguished voices like Dr Ashish Mohan, Executive Director of the CII, Ms Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chair, CII Women in STEM initiatives & Chief Sustainability Officer, ReNew & Chair, ReNew Foundation, Ms Inge Buffolo, Director, European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and Dr (Smt) Chandrika Kaushik, Distinguished Scientist & Director General, Production Coordination & Services Interaction, DRDO, Government of India among other eminent personalities, in whose august presence, Aditi received this honour.

Born out of a decade long experience of managing a family owned petrol pump, Repos Energy is building the world's first fuel intelligence platform, acting as an intersection between optimising the use of current fuels and creating distribution infrastructure for future fuels to solve the "Energy Paradox". Through the use of IoT and AI, Repos has developed deep-tech hardware and software that eradicate legacy fuelling challenges such as dead mileage, spillage, pilferage and on-site theft, while enabling end-to-end visibility on how fuel is procured, stored, paid for, tracked and delivered.

Established in the year 2017, Repos works closely with the Government of India and OMCs to drive the establishment of a new Fuel-Tech industry. With its heavy investments in building deep-tech hardware and software solutions, Repos has 16 patents for its dedication towards development of first-of-its kind technology.

Speaking on the recognition, Mrs Aditi Bhosale Walunj said,"This honour from the CII is not just an award, it is a responsibility to every woman who dares to step into an operations heavy and male dominated sectors like fuel-tech, IoT and R&D. It strengthens our commitment at Repos to build not only a future ready fuel ecosystem but also a new category of women leaders and innovators who will power Bharat's energy transition". She added that her journey - from waiting, outside Ratan Tata's residence, determined to earn his support to today, with his support, delivering over one crore litres of fuel every month - stands as a testament to her belief in 'possibilities' of what a woman can achieve.

Over the years, Aditi's leadership has been recognized by several eminent institutions, including the Government of India's National Startup Award 2021 under Industry 4.0, an invitation by the President of India under the "President for People" initiative and inclusion in Fortune India's 40 under 40 list.

By placing women at the forefront of a traditionally male dominated industry like fuel distribution and energy logistics, Repos is aligned strongly with CII's mission to accelerate gender parity in STEM. With Aditi leading from the front, the company continues to open doors for women to build careers across fuel-tech, IoT, R&D and operations, signalling to government, industry and talent, that Repos is not only revolutionising the fuel value chain, but also rewriting what leadership in India's energy and technology sectors can look like. Please visit for more information: https://reposenergy.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor